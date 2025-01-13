2024 deficit 6.9% of GDP, 2025 budget must be passed, says accountant-general

Israel’s budget deficit at the end of 2024 stood at 6.9% of GDP according to a first estimate by the Finance Ministry, Accountant-General Yali Rothenberg said on Monday.

This number is well below the approved ceiling of 7.7% set in mid-December when the 2024 budget was reopened for a fourth time as the government contended with the economic fallout of the Israel-Hamas War.

Rothenberg also touched on the 2025 budget, saying its approval and maintaining the deficit planned within it is pivotal for Israel’s economy. Its approval sends an important message to markets and keeps a stable debt-to-GDP ratio, he explained.

Because the 2025 budget has not yet been passed, the state is operating with a provisional budget based on the 2024 budget. This is not sustainable, he emphasized.

The provisional budget is much lower than the proposed budget for 2025, and it is impossible to continue to function over time without passing the 2025 budget, the accountant-general said.

Rothenberg added that the approval needs to include adopting the recommendations of the Nagel Commission, which is tasked with reframing the future of the IDF and its budget.

Government’s expenses

The government’s expenses in 2024 stood at just over NIS 621 billion compared to NIS 516 billion the year before, reflecting an increase in expenses similar to what was seen during the coronavirus pandemic, Rothenberg said.

Most of the increase in government expenses stemmed from security expenses – the direct budgetary cost of which was just under NIS 100 billion in 2024, according to the Finance Ministry’s preliminary estimate.

The government’s income was around 10% higher in 2024 than in 2023 (NIS 485 b. compared to NIS 438.9 b.), said Rothenberg, noting that this is due to several factors, including inflation, increased government spending, and increased economic activity.

This, too, Rothenberg said, is similar to what occured after the coronavirus pandemic.

"These indicators are further proof of the validity of the economic policy we are leading—one that addresses all the needs of the war effort, both on the frontlines and the home front, until victory, while helping to maintain economic stability," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in a joint statement in response to the AG's announcement.

"In the midst of a complex security and economic period, we have managed to maintain financial balance through responsible and focused management. This includes increasing state revenues and maintaining budgetary restraint, alongside an expansive civilian policy for all Israeli citizens, especially reservists and their families."

"With God's help, we will continue to act decisively to preserve economic stability and strengthen the financial resilience of Israel's citizens."