Rewire by Remitly removes fees for international transfers from Israel

Sending money abroad became cheaper for thousands of people in Israel as Rewire by Remitly announced the elimination of all sending fees for transfers to more than 130 countries.

The company said the move significantly reduced the cost of cross-border remittances, making international money transfers more affordable.

Rewire by Remitly, which operates under Remitly Global, Inc., stated that for many in Israel—especially migrant workers, students, and families supporting relatives overseas—international money transfers had long included fees that could range from just a few to dozens of dollars per transaction, in addition to currency exchange charges.

The company said that by removing these fees, it was offering customers a cost-effective, transparent, and accessible alternative.

"For the past decade, we at Rewire by Remitly have been proud to help customers—both migrants and Israelis—send money to loved ones abroad," said Guy Kashtan, CEO of Remitly Israel, in a statement. "Our integration with Remitly has allowed us to expand money transfer services worldwide. Now, by eliminating sending fees entirely, we are creating real savings for our customers. Beyond just reducing costs, we are committed to providing an easy, reliable, and multilingual service so that our users can focus on what matters most." Israeli money bills. (credit: PIXABAY)

Support for migrant workers and international students

The company said the move was expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of people in Israel, particularly migrant workers who sent a portion of their income back home, as well as students and professionals who relied on international money transfers. Given that billions of shekels were remitted from Israel each year, Rewire by Remitly estimated that the fee removal could translate into millions in collective savings.

Remitly's global reach

Rewire by Remitly noted that it was part of Remitly Global, Inc., a financial services provider with a global presence spanning over 170 countries. The company reported 7.3 million active customers in the third quarter of 2024—a 35% increase from the same period in 2023—and processed $14.5 billion in transactions during that quarter.

The company said the decision to eliminate sending fees aligned with its broader strategy to make international money transfers more affordable and accessible worldwide.