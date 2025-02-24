Bank of Israel leaves benchmark rate at 4.5%, citing moderate economic recovery

Israel's central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged at 4.5% on Monday, citing a moderate recovery in the economy.

As the Israel-Hamas war continued, the Bank of Israel said that it was focused on stabilizing the economy and reducing uncertainty alongside price stability and supporting economic activity.

"The interest rate will be set in accordance with inflation converging to its target, continued stability in the financial markets, economic activity, and fiscal policy," the bank said.

Inflation increased, with the yearly inflation rate standing at 3.8% - over the upper limit of the target rate, the bank added. This was in line with expectations and is partially due to tax increases, the bank said.

Inflation is expected to converge to target rates in the second half of 2025, the bank predicted. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich at Knesset, February 10, 2025. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The growth rate moderated in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to an initial estimate, and stood at 2.5%.

The quarterly increase in production in the fourth quarter reflected a significant increase in local uses (private consumption, public consumption, and investment in fixed assets) which were met by increased import due to supply limitations, the bank said.

Updated estimates showed that GDP in 2024 grew by 1% - more than previous estimations by the bank.

Economic activity continued to recover gradually, the bank said. Advertisement

The cumulative deficit over the last 12 months stood at 5.8% of GDP in January, a decrease from 6.9% in December, the bank highlighted, saying that this is due to a sharp increase in government income from taxes. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Strength of the shekel

The Shekel strengthened against the Euro and Dollar since the last interest decision, the bank said.

Israel's risk premium remained high when compared to the period before the war but continued to decrease.

While the number of those employed in construction approached pre-war levels, the sector is still impacted by workforce shortages, the bank said, noting that the yearly price increase for apartment prices is 7.3%.

The bank's decision is in line with the predictions of 13 economists polled by Rueters, who all predicted that the rate would remain at 4.5%.

Some analysts polled believe a rate cut is possible in the coming months should price pressures ease.

The rate has stayed at 4.5% since January 2024, when it was cut from 4.75%.

The Freelancers Forum of the Histadrut labor federation had called on the bank on Sunday to lower the rate, citing the difficulties of higher rates for small business owners and freelancers.

"The high interest rate is the fault of the Finance Ministry and not of the Bank of Israel. The Finance Ministry and the Finance Minister have not acted in the last year to restore the economy," said forum chair Rami Beja.

"We must lower the interest rate in order to prevent further destruction of businesses and the self-employed."

Steven Scheer/Reuters contributed to this report.