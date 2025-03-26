Recognized and valued: Mifal Hapais leaders on female leadership and social impact 

At the Jerusalem Post’s 2025 Women Leaders Conference, a panel featuring Osnat Elroy, Rahel Atedgi, and Merav Brandfeld. Moderated by The Jerusalem Report editor-in-chief Tamar Uriel-Beeri, the discussion explored female leadership, representation, and social responsibility in male-dominated industries.

Osnat Elroy, a senior executive at Mifal Hapais, recounted her experience working on a board predominantly made up of men. She emphasized the challenges of ensuring female voices are heard in decision-making processes. “When men hear a female voice, sometimes they simply don’t register it,” she remarked. “I had to be clear, assertive, even aggressive at times, just to ensure my voice wasn’t drowned out.” Osnat Elroy, a senior executive at Mifal Hapais (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Rahel Atedgi, a trailblazer in the Haredi community, described her unconventional path into leadership. “I started at 21, young and curious, determined to break barriers,” she said. Upon joining Mifal Hapais’ board, she initially doubted herself. “I asked, ‘Is this too big for me?’ But then I reminded myself—I’m no pushover.”

Atedgi, a mother of five and national daycare program director, emphasized that her work transcends sectors and social divides. “At the end of the day, my job is to serve people, no matter who they are.” Rahel Atedgi, a trailblazer in the Haredi community (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Merav Brandfeld, head of regulation and chief of staff to the CEO at Mifal Hapais, addressed the organization's surprising role in responsible gaming. “People don’t expect a lottery organization to have an entire department dedicated to addiction prevention,” she said. “But we believe in responsibility. We’re not here to promote gambling; we’re here to ensure it’s done safely.” She noted the initial skepticism she faced in the industry but emphasized, “What once raised eyebrows is now recognized and valued.” Merav Brandfeld, head of regulation and chief of staff to the CEO at Mifal Hapais (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Despite challenges, the discussion stressed women's leadership progress and the ongoing need for gender equality advocacy in the public sector. “Success in public leadership begins with faith in yourself and a clear vision of where you want to go," Atedgi concluded. "This isn’t about a career—it’s about mission and service.”

This article was written in cooperation with Mifal Hapais.