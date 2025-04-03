Impact investments: How young investors are answering the call of the Jewish state

The connection between global Jewry and Israel is built on generations of hope, resilience, and a shared dream of a Jewish homeland. For those who grew up in the early decades following Israel’s independence, investing in Israel was essential for its survival and growth.

For younger generations, this connection is evolving. While many first encountered Israel Bonds as gifts for their Bar or Bat Mitzvahs, today, New Leadership is redefining the meaning of investing in Israel. Through impact investing and direct ties to Israel’s needs, young professionals are transforming support for Israel into a personal and purposeful commitment. ISRAEL BONDS New Leadership National Co-Chairs Aliza Fagen and Albert Babayev at the 2023 International Leadership Conference. (Credit: Israel Bonds)

Building Tomorrow, Together: The Impact of Israel Bonds' New Leadership

In times of crisis, leadership emerges through action. For Israel Bonds New Leadership, October 7 was a turning point. “After October 7, we knew it was up to us to make our generation’s voice heard,” explains Albert Babayev, National Co-Chair of Israel Bonds’ New Leadership. Babayev, alongside National Co-Chair Aliza Fagen, saw an opportunity and worked with Israel Bonds’ New Leadership National Director, Micah Cohen to do more than advocate for Israel—they took tangible actions.

“We launched an emergency national campaign to support the State of Israel in its time of need,” adds Fagen. “In addition to encouraging investment in Israel through Israel Bonds, we are also encouraged to do so via the Double Mitzvah program, as well as host local parlor meetings across the country.”

The national campaign not only provided direct financial support for Israel but showcased Israel Bonds’ impact in real-time.

The response was overwhelming. Events sold out quickly, with waitlists of eager participants. “Many of my friends didn’t know about Israel Bonds,” Perri Korine, New York City Co-Chair of Israel Bonds New Leadership, shares. “When I tell them, I feel like I’m making a real difference.” As New Leadership continues to grow, its influence extends beyond financial contributions. (Credit: Israel Bonds)

That difference materialized in bonds sales donated for United Hatzalah to purchase a new Ambucycle. Through Israel Bonds’ Double Mitzvah program, investors can direct their bonds to causes and not-for-profit organizations that are important to them.

For young professionals navigating today’s financial landscape, Israel Bonds offers both strong returns and meaning. “When I started my career, I didn’t have much disposable income and didn’t understand bonds,” says NYC Co-Chair Erez Kahan, who joined in 2018. “I started small, but the more I learned, the more I realized how critical it is for young professionals to invest, even modestly. As we grow our careers, we can expand our investments and make a bigger impact.” Advertisement

Post-October 7, Kahan sees Israel Bonds as the leading avenue for young professionals to support Israel. He breaks it down into three key points: First, purchasing an Israel bond is a statement of unwavering support for Israel’s right to exist. Second, it is a smart financial investment. And third, it establishes a direct financial bond to Israel’s future. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Beyond the Bonds: Creating a Legacy

Many current New Leadership members were introduced to Bonds through their families. “I was first introduced to Israel Bonds through my grandparents. My grandfather Myer Samuels Z”L got involved with Israel Bonds at its inception. He and my grandmother Shoshana Samuels Z”L, built a whole generation of leadership hosting events, initiating campaigns, and leading missions to Israel.” Fagen notes. “It was through their leadership that I learnt the importance of supporting the State of Israel, and it’s incredible to have so many volunteers on our national council who share similar histories. It’s really an honor to continue the legacy of our parents and grandparents.”

For Kahan, the vision is clear: “When Ben-Gurion came to New York to launch Israel Bonds, Israel needed roads and infrastructure—the foundations of a thriving state. Today, our goal is to ensure the next generation doesn’t just hear about bonds from their grandparents but grows up knowing about it and already investing.”

That generational shift is already happening. A recent Shabbat dinner at the Jewish Museum resulted in 90 new bondholders, thanks to personal outreach and grassroots efforts. “Previously, we used more traditional ways to get the word out,” Cohen explains. “Now, we’re expanding our reach—bringing in new people who had never been involved before.”

Israel Bonds is not a donation, it is an investment, contributing directly to Israel’s economic growth. “There’s no political angle here,” Babayev emphasizes. “These funds support all Israelis.”

As New Leadership continues to grow, its influence extends beyond financial contributions. The mission is clear: to educate, inspire, and build a network of committed young professionals who see their investments not just as transactions but as acts of solidarity.

For those feeling powerless in today’s global climate, Israel Bonds offers something invaluable: the ability to take action.

For National and International Chairman of the Board Dr. Andrew M. Hutter, every investor, regardless of investment size, represents hope for the future and an investment in the Jewish people with exponential returns. Dr. Hutter developed the Israel Bonds Mentorship Program and has been instrumental in growing the next generation of Bonds leaders.

“The future of Israel is in the hands of the next generation,” Dr. Hutter states. “It is essential for young leaders to engage with Israel Bonds because they are not only investing in Israel’s economic growth but also strengthening the resilience of the Jewish community. Now, more than ever, it’s crucial for New Leadership to actively support Israel’s progress and future prosperity.”

With each new investor, event, and conversation, Israel Bonds’ New Leadership is not just raising funds—it is building a movement. And through this movement, the future of Israel remains strong, resilient, and filled with hope.

Be a part of the movement at israelbonds.com/NewLeadership.

Development Corporation for Israel/Israel Bonds (“DCI”) is a broker-dealer that sells Israel bonds. The content in this article was prepared by DCI and the Jerusalem Post as part of a paid advertising campaign for DCI. This is not an offering which can be made only by prospectus. Read the prospectus carefully before investing to fully evaluate the risks associated with investing in Israel Bonds. Member FINRA.

This article was written in collaboration with Israel Bonds.