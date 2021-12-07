In 2021, investment in Israeli cryptocurrency companies crossed the $1B mark for the first time. Funding for cryptocurrency-tagged startups added up to $1.07 billion, according to data compiled by Start-Up Nation Finder, a business discovery platform provided by non-profit organization Start-Up Nation Central. The Israeli cryptocurrency sector’s previous peak was in 2018, when it raised $206M; in 2020, $101M was raised.

These numbers can certainly be seen as a sign of success; Itai Elizur, COO & Partner at blockchain PR firm MarketAcross, spoke to the accomplishment of Israeli crypto companies: “We have seen great success and growth with some of our long term partners in Israel such as eToro, Simplex, and COTI". COTI, an Israeli-developed cryptocurrency platform, is being implemented as a payment processor for the Cardano network, one of the industry’s largest blockchain platforms.

Despite the meteoric spike from $101M to $1.07B however, Israel’s cryptocurrency-specific success seems like small potatoes when compared to global data: according to PitchBook, Venture Capitalists have invested more than $27B into cryptocurrency companies around the world as of late November.

Extrapolating from the above numbers, Israeli crypto companies represent less than 4% of the total investment capital poured into the sector in 2021. The largest fundraiser for an Israeli company was cryptocurrency platform Fireblocks' $443M; compare that to crypto trading platform Bullish Global, the largest cryptocurrency investment this year, which pulled $10B in Q1.

There is, however, more to say about the Startup Nation’s efforts in the space: despite Israel’s relatively small capital representation in the cryptocurrency space, its presence in the more all-encompassing field of blockchain is palpable.

"We have seen a rise in non-token-based, deep blockchain solutions from the Israeli market,” pointed out Elizur, who explained that many young entrepreneurial founders are army veterans from elite IDF intelligence units such as 8200, who see a lot of potential in the technology. “Blockchain seems to be one of the hottest sectors right now".

“It’s a known fact around the world that Israel is a big tech country,” said Ilan Tennenbaum, veteran trader and cryptocurrency analyst. “The biggest support that Israeli companies have given to the blockchain world is cyber-security. Because there are billions of dollars transacting on these networks, security is a very, very big issue, and Israeli companies lead the way, in that sense.”

As the year comes to a close, there is a certain sense of anticipation regarding Israel’s future success in the rapidly expanding field of cryptocurrency and blockchain.

“Looking into the future, I think that blockchain’s going to get bigger, as will all the companies that support the technology,” speculated Tennenbaum. “I hope and believe that Israel will lead that expansion, both in security and other developments.”