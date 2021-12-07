The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post All News Banking & Finance

Israel isn’t the world’s crypto capital, but blockchain is a different story

Despite Israel’s relatively small capital representation in the cryptocurrency space, its presence in the more all-encompassing field of blockchain is palpable.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 16:31
Bitcoin, the world's most famous cryptocurrency (photo credit: BENOIT TESSIER /REUTERS)
Bitcoin, the world's most famous cryptocurrency
(photo credit: BENOIT TESSIER /REUTERS)
In 2021, investment in Israeli cryptocurrency companies crossed the $1B mark for the first time. Funding for cryptocurrency-tagged startups added up to $1.07 billion, according to data compiled by Start-Up Nation Finder, a business discovery platform provided by non-profit organization Start-Up Nation Central. The Israeli cryptocurrency sector’s previous peak was in 2018, when it raised $206M; in 2020, $101M was raised.
These numbers can certainly be seen as a sign of success; Itai Elizur, COO & Partner at blockchain PR firm MarketAcross, spoke to the accomplishment of Israeli crypto companies: “We have seen great success and growth with some of our long term partners in Israel such as eToro, Simplex, and COTI". COTI, an Israeli-developed cryptocurrency platform, is being implemented as a payment processor for the Cardano network, one of the industry’s largest blockchain platforms.
Despite the meteoric spike from $101M to $1.07B however, Israel’s cryptocurrency-specific success seems like small potatoes when compared to global data: according to PitchBook, Venture Capitalists have invested more than $27B into cryptocurrency companies around the world as of late November.
Extrapolating from the above numbers, Israeli crypto companies represent less than 4% of the total investment capital poured into the sector in 2021. The largest fundraiser for an Israeli company was cryptocurrency platform Fireblocks' $443M; compare that to crypto trading platform Bullish Global, the largest cryptocurrency investment this year, which pulled $10B in Q1.
A Bitcoin (virtual currency) paper wallet with QR codes and a coin are seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France, May 27, 2015 (credit: REUTERS)A Bitcoin (virtual currency) paper wallet with QR codes and a coin are seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France, May 27, 2015 (credit: REUTERS)
There is, however, more to say about the Startup Nation’s efforts in the space: despite Israel’s relatively small capital representation in the cryptocurrency space, its presence in the more all-encompassing field of blockchain is palpable.
"We have seen a rise in non-token-based, deep blockchain solutions from the Israeli market,” pointed out Elizur, who explained that many young entrepreneurial founders are army veterans from elite IDF intelligence units such as 8200, who see a lot of potential in the technology. “Blockchain seems to be one of the hottest sectors right now".
“It’s a known fact around the world that Israel is a big tech country,” said Ilan Tennenbaum, veteran trader and cryptocurrency analyst. “The biggest support that Israeli companies have given to the blockchain world is cyber-security. Because there are billions of dollars transacting on these networks, security is a very, very big issue, and Israeli companies lead the way, in that sense.”
As the year comes to a close, there is a certain sense of anticipation regarding Israel’s future success in the rapidly expanding field of cryptocurrency and blockchain.
“Looking into the future, I think that blockchain’s going to get bigger, as will all the companies that support the technology,” speculated Tennenbaum. “I hope and believe that Israel will lead that expansion, both in security and other developments.”


Tags cryptocurrency Unit 8200 blockchain technology
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by