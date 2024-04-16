'Amid conflict, sustainable growth is inextricably tied to social responsibility'

Each spring, Jewish families worldwide sit down for their Passover Seders. A highlight of the event is reading the Four Questions. Against the backdrop of recent challenges, including the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas massacre and economic uncertainties marked by rising inflation and interest rates, there are signs of optimism in the Israeli high-tech sector. We reached out to leaders in this industry, asking them our own four questions, allowing them to reflect on their challenges, decisions, successes and dreams. Here are their responses:

Challenges

In the aftermath of October 7 and the Gaza War, what recent challenges have you faced in your industry, and how did you overcome them? Navigating challenges posed by the war requires a holistic approach encompassing adaptability, transparency, empathy, and unwavering commitment to our stakeholders. In the aftermath of the war in Israel, EverC faced multifaceted challenges tied to business continuity, supporting employee well-being, and maintaining sound customer experience.

Decisions

Specifically, regarding business continuity, we swiftly implemented remote work protocols, leveraging technology to ensure seamless operations while prioritizing employee safety.Secondly, fostering a tight collective culture in times of crisis has been critical and effective. We maintained open lines of communication and supported our employees throughout. This transparency has built even greater trust and solidarity, fostering a sense of belonging and shared purpose within the organization.Thirdly, keeping consumers whole amidst turmoil necessitated proactive measures and customer-centric initiatives. We were uncompromising in ensuring that we provided a lot of flexibility and support to our customers during this time to ensure that we maintained their loyalty – and we have.We will always prioritize the well-being of our employees and consumers while staying true to our mission. It has helped us weather the storm and emerge more robust and resilient as an organization.

Looking back, what decision do you feel was the best for your career or business, and why? At this pivotal moment in my entrepreneurial journey, the decision to invest in EverC and assume the role of CEO represents the convergence of my passions, experiences, and aspirations. Having spent years as an investor and operator in various growing startups and organizations, I've gained invaluable insights into building and scaling successful ventures. Advertisement What truly sets this opportunity apart is the alignment between EverC's mission and my personal and professional ethos. My commitment to keeping the most prominent payment providers and marketplaces safe resonates deeply. In today's digital landscape, where trust and security are paramount, EverC's mission represents not just a business endeavor but a noble cause that impacts countless individuals and businesses worldwide.

Successes

What achievement or success are you most proud of, and what lessons did you learn? After three years at the helm of EverC, I'm proud to reflect on our most significant successes and the invaluable lessons they've taught us: Becoming Market Leaders: Through transformative change, EverC has emerged as the market leader in merchant and marketplace risk solutions. Our brand is now synonymous with reliability and innovation and is trusted by the largest banks, acquirers, payment providers, and marketplaces. This achievement underscores the power of strategic vision and steadfast execution in positioning a company for sustained growth and prominence.

Technological Innovation: Our relentless pursuit of technological excellence has defined our journey. We've developed robust, cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique needs of the e-commerce space, one of the most critical sectors in today's economy. Our pioneering integration of AI technology into our platform showcases our commitment to staying ahead of the curve and delivering unparalleled value to our customers. Cultivating a Strong Company Culture: While buzzwords like "culture" and "DNA" abound, this year has provided tangible evidence of our team's strength and unity. Even in unprecedented challenges, our employees have demonstrated unwavering dedication to each other and our customers. This unity is a testament to our shared values and a key driver of our success.

Dreams

What are your aspirations or goals for yourself or your organization in the coming year as you look ahead? In a landscape inundated with conflict and uncertainty, sustainable growth and social responsibility have become inextricably linked. We don't need to choose between mission and money—in fact, the companies that meld the two but are driven and motivated to create change where it matters most and protect human beings online, offline, and across borders will prevail and thrive. It is my hope and commitment to supporting EverC's powerful mission next year and in the coming years—to educate, disrupt and most importantly, collaborate with the entire payments, risk and e-commerce ecosystems, including lawmakers, competitors and others, as the company develops and enhances its cutting-edge AI-driven innovative solutions and technologies to solve problems that affect not only our industry but society as a whole.

Ariel Tiger is CEO at EverC.