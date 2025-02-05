The future of money or money of the future? Why all countries should embrace Bitcoin - opinion

Not too long ago, the idea that a country would adopt Bitcoin as part of its national strategy was met with skepticism if not outright ridicule. Today, nations from Latin America to the Middle East are not only embracing Bitcoin but integrating it into their economic security frameworks. The global financial order is shifting, and countries that act now will reap enormous benefits, while those that hesitate may find themselves economically outmaneuvered.

Bitcoin adoption presents two radically different value propositions depending on whether you’re a developing or developed nation. For emerging economies, Bitcoin is a tool for financial inclusion and monetary independence. For developed nations, it is a hedge against economic stagnation and an instrument of financial sovereignty.

In developing nations – think Argentina, Nigeria, or even Lebanon – Bitcoin offers a path out of currency devaluation, runaway inflation, and over-reliance on Western financial institutions. Many of these countries suffer from chronic economic mismanagement, with central banks either corrupt, politically manipulated, or simply incapable of maintaining monetary stability. Citizens in these regions are already voting with their wallets, shifting to Bitcoin as a store of value and an alternative to the faltering banking system.

For developed nations such as the United States, Germany, or Japan, the appeal is different. These economies dominate the financial system today, but cracks are forming. With rising national debts, prolonged inflationary pressures, and the weaponization of financial infrastructure (as seen in the freezing of Russian reserves), Bitcoin represents a financial Iron Dome – a decentralized, unseizable asset that ensures long-term monetary sovereignty.

Developing nations must go on Bitcoin

For many emerging economies, Bitcoin is not a luxury – it's a necessity. When El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender in 2021, many critics dismissed it as an ill-advised experiment. Yet, since then, El Salvador has seen a 30% increase in tourism, new streams of foreign investment, and, most importantly, greater economic resilience.

Consider Argentina, where inflation exceeded 100% annually. Bitcoin is already being used informally as a hedge against the peso’s collapse. The country’s US dollar debt burden makes it difficult to chart an independent economic course, but Bitcoin could allow Argentina to bypass reliance on the dollar, diversifying its economic exposure.

Or take Nigeria, where millions of people remain unbanked but own smartphones. Bitcoin provides a means to save, send, and receive money without the fees and restrictions imposed by traditional financial institutions. With Nigeria’s young, tech-savvy population, the country could position itself as Africa’s Bitcoin hub, attracting investment and leapfrogging into the digital financial age.

The developed world’s Bitcoin dilemma

For the US and Europe, the Bitcoin conversation is more about maintaining financial dominance. The world is gradually moving away from dollar hegemony, as countries like China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia seek alternative settlement systems. The rise of Bitcoin-based reserves in sovereign wealth funds and central banks could challenge the dollar’s dominance over the next decade.

Then there’s the issue of financial security. The freezing of $300 billion in Russian foreign reserves by the West in 2022 sent shockwaves through the international financial system. If it could happen to Russia, who’s next? Israel, Taiwan, and even European nations under the wrong political climate? Bitcoin offers a parallel system where no central authority – neither the US Federal Reserve System nor the European Central Bank – can freeze or confiscate these assets. Advertisement

Meanwhile, innovation is moving at breakneck speed. The US has been slow to embrace Bitcoin regulation, while places like Switzerland, Singapore, and the UAE are positioning themselves as global Bitcoin hubs. The risk? If developed nations over-regulate or fail to engage, they will simply lose capital and talent to more crypto-friendly jurisdictions.

A strategic roadmap

For both developing and developed nations, Bitcoin is no longer just a speculative investment – it is a strategic national asset. Here’s how countries should think about adopting Bitcoin in a way that maximizes economic resilience:

Reserve allocation: Countries should begin allocating a small percentage (5-10%) of their foreign reserves into Bitcoin. Those who move early will benefit from long-term appreciation while diversifying against fiat [government-backed currency] devaluation.

Bitcoin mining infrastructure

Resource-rich nations, particularly those with surplus energy, should integrate Bitcoin mining into their economic strategies. Countries such as Bhutan, which mines Bitcoin using hydroelectric energy, and the United Arab Emirates, which is leveraging excess oil and gas, are already demonstrating this model.

Clear regulations and public-private partnerships

Governments should provide clear legal frameworks that encourage Bitcoin adoption while protecting consumers. Tax incentives and public-private partnerships can drive investment in blockchain-based financial solutions.

Financial inclusion & digital banking

In countries with large unbanked populations, Bitcoin wallets should be integrated into public financial services. This could be through centralized national wallets or private sector-driven innovation, reducing dependency on costly remittance services.

Geopolitical leverage

Countries that adopt Bitcoin early will gain influence in the emerging global digital economy. Just as oil-rich nations shaped the 20th-century economy, Bitcoin-rich nations could shape the 21st.

A global Bitcoin race

The window of opportunity for nations to embrace Bitcoin is closing. Early adopters will benefit from lower acquisition costs, stronger financial sovereignty, and a competitive edge in the new digital economy. Those who delay will be forced to buy Bitcoin at much higher prices, playing catch-up in a world where monetary power is shifting towards decentralized assets.

Developing nations have the most to gain, as Bitcoin offers them a path to escape financial repression and achieve monetary independence. Developed nations, on the other hand, must see Bitcoin as an opportunity to modernize their financial systems, not an existential threat to be regulated into stagnation.

The choice is clear: Act now and shape the future, or sit back and be shaped by it.

Ilan Alon is professor of economics at Ariel University, and a researcher and consultant to the crypto industry. Joel Zamel is the founder of Wikistrat, and a leading advocate for leveraging innovative technologies like Bitcoin to enhance national security and economic sovereignty. He has guided governments and multinational corporations in strategic foresight, public perception and geopolitical resilience.