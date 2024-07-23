India Cuts Gold Import Tax to Fight Smuggling, Boost Demand

In a bid to boost retail sales and curb smuggling, India significantly reduced import taxes on gold and silver on Tuesday. The move comes as the world's second-largest gold consumer grapples with these issues.

Industry officials believe the tax reduction from 15% to 6% will make gold more affordable, leading to a rise in legitimate purchases.

This could potentially increase global gold prices, which already hit record highs in 2024. However, it might also widen India's trade deficit and weaken the rupee.

Local gold prices initially dipped after the announcement, reflecting the anticipated rise in demand.

Tax Cut Aims to Level the Playing Field

The move aims to make legitimate gold imports more competitive compared to smuggled gold, which often benefits from tax evasion.

"It's a massive step in the right direction, " said an official with the World Gold Council's Indian operations, highlighting the creation of a fairer market for honest businesses.

Positive Impact on Jewelry Industry Expected

The duty cut is expected to bring down retail gold prices, potentially boosting jewelry sales which were hit by record highs earlier this year.

Shares of jewellery companies in India jumped significantly following the announcement, reflecting optimism in the industry.

India Seeks to Secure Critical Minerals

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced an exemption on import duties for 25 critical minerals, including lithium, a key component in electric vehicle batteries.

This move highlights India's strategic effort to secure a steady supply of these essential materials.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.