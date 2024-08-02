Jim Willie: How BRICS Are Approaching The Silver Market

Exploring the Future of Silver Amid BRICS De-dollarization: An Interview with Dr. Jim Willie

As the BRICS nations push forward with their efforts to de-dollarize and move away from US financial infrastructure, significant questions arise about the future of the silver market. This shift comes at a time when industrial demand for silver is growing, leaving the market in a persistent deficit.

In this insightful interview, we have the privilege of speaking with Dr. Jim Willie, who shares his expert perspective on the current state of the silver market. Dr. Willie delves into the potential impacts of the BRICS de-dollarization efforts and discusses intriguing speculation about the formation of a South American OPEC-like silver cartel.

Don't miss this opportunity to hear from Dr. Jim Willie as he offers his unique insights and analysis on the silver market's evolving landscape.

Find Arcadia Economics content on these sites:

YouTube - arcadiaeconomics

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.