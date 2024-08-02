Jim Willie: How BRICS Are Approaching The Silver Market

Exploring the Future of Silver Amid BRICS De-dollarization: An Interview with Dr. Jim Willie
As the BRICS nations push forward with their efforts to de-dollarize and move away from US financial infrastructure, significant questions arise about the future of the silver market. This shift comes at a time when industrial demand for silver is growing, leaving the market in a persistent deficit.
In this insightful interview, we have the privilege of speaking with Dr. Jim Willie, who shares his expert perspective on the current state of the silver market. Dr. Willie delves into the potential impacts of the BRICS de-dollarization efforts and discusses intriguing speculation about the formation of a South American OPEC-like silver cartel.
Don't miss this opportunity to hear from Dr. Jim Willie as he offers his unique insights and analysis on the silver market's evolving landscape.
