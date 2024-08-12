Gold 10-Day High Ahead of Crucial CPI Report; Gold ETFs Regain Buy Points

Gold prices climbed to a 10-day peak on Monday, continuing their impressive rally for the year. The precious metal has been on a steady ascent, buoyed by a combination of factors including elevated inflation, geopolitical uncertainties, and growing expectations of interest rate reductions.

Spot gold reached a lofty $2,462.81 per ounce, a level not seen since early August. This follows record-breaking prices achieved in mid-July. Gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset has intensified as investors seek protection from economic instability and market volatility.

Anticipation of lower interest rates is also contributing to gold's upward trajectory. As the cost of borrowing declines, the opportunity cost of holding gold, which doesn't yield interest, decreases, making it a more attractive investment option. Investors are keenly awaiting key economic indicators this week for insights into the Federal Reserve's potential monetary policy adjustments.

All eyes will be on the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Thursday, August 14th. This crucial economic report will provide valuable insights into inflation trends and could significantly impact gold prices.

In a further bullish sign for the gold market, several prominent gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have regained their buy points. This suggests that institutional investors are increasing their exposure to gold as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

The broader gold market has exhibited strength, with gold mining stocks experiencing significant gains. The driving force behind the surge in gold prices this year is robust investment demand, according to industry experts. Central banks in emerging economies have been actively increasing their gold reserves, further supporting the metal's value.

As the global economy faces challenges and uncertainties persist, gold's reputation as a reliable store of value continues to shine. Investors are closely monitoring the precious metal's performance, anticipating potential for further price increases.

