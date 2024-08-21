Silver Dips Below $29.50, But Long-Term Bullish Trend Remains Intact

Silver (XAG/USD) faced bearish pressure today, dipping below the $29.50 mark during the European trading session. Despite this pullback, the overall trend for silver remains bullish, fueled by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The metal's recent dip comes as traders exercise caution ahead of key economic events, including the release of the July FOMC meeting minutes and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.

Key Factors Supporting Silver's Long-Term Bullish Trend

Fed Rate Cut Expectations: Growing speculation that the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points in September has been a major driver for silver. The CME Group's FedWatch Tool shows a 70% probability of this cut, which would likely weaken the US dollar and boost silver prices.

Growing speculation that the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points in September has been a major driver for silver. The CME Group's FedWatch Tool shows a 70% probability of this cut, which would likely weaken the US dollar and boost silver prices. Geopolitical Tensions: Ongoing global tensions continue to enhance silver's appeal as a safe-haven asset, supporting its long-term bullish trajectory.

Ongoing global tensions continue to enhance silver's appeal as a safe-haven asset, supporting its long-term bullish trajectory. Technical Support Levels: Despite today’s dip, silver remains well-supported around the $28.65-$29.00 demand zone, where the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $28.66 provides additional support. This zone is crucial for maintaining the bullish outlook.

Social Media Sentiment: Analysts See Silver's Potential

Social media analysts are also weighing in on silver’s current trend.

Twitter user Graddhy, known for his commodities analysis, noted, "SILVER backtested small thin black line and is still holding 28.50 thick black line. After big blue breakouts, silver has a history of moving big. This is still a very, very good-looking big picture chart."

With markets pricing in a dovish outlook #EURUSD is back at December 2023 Highs, July 2023 highs are next in sight #Silver is trending back into its primary channel, facing the 30$ resistance barrier prior to the continuation to 2024 highsThe next wave of volatility is… pic.twitter.com/M5pbY563Pq — Razan Hilal, CMT (@RH_Waves) August 21, 2024 Similarly, Razan Hilal, CMT, tweeted, "With markets pricing in a dovish outlook, #Silver is trending back into its primary channel, facing the $30 resistance barrier prior to the continuation to 2024 highs."

These insights suggest that while silver is currently strong, it's facing key resistance levels that will determine its next move.

Silver (XAG/USD) Price Chart - Source: TradingView

Silver Price Outlook

Silver has broken below the upward channel at $29.50, signaling potential for further downside. However, the $28.65-$29.00 demand zone remains a critical support area, bolstered by the 50-day EMA. If silver holds above this zone, the bullish trend is likely to continue.

Conclusion:

While silver has seen some bearish action today, its long-term bullish trend remains intact. Traders might consider selling below $29.50 in the short term, but buying opportunities may arise if silver dips to the $28.65-$29.00 support zone, with potential for a rebound. Keep an eye on the upcoming FOMC minutes and Jackson Hole Symposium for further market cues.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.