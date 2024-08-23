Gold (XAU): Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech Fuels Bullish Momentum Above $2,500

Gold prices surged nearly 1% on Friday, reaching around $2,510, as anticipation builds ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Traders and investors are on edge, speculating that Powell may signal future interest rate cuts, a move that could further fuel gold's bullish momentum.

Market Buzz and Investor Optimism

As the Jackson Hole Symposium kicked off, market participants turned their attention to Powell’s upcoming remarks, hoping for signals on monetary policy.

According to a tweet from BigBreakingWire, investors are optimistic, with stock index futures also rising in anticipation of Powell’s potential support for interest rate cuts in September.

"Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at the Jackson Hole Symposium in 30 minutes. Stock index futures are rising as investors anticipate his potential support for interest rate cuts in September." — @BigBreakingWire

Key Drivers Behind Gold’s Ascent

Several factors have bolstered gold’s rise, including a steady U.S. dollar and a notable drop in U.S. Treasury yields, which fell by 1.05%. As gold becomes more attractive as a non-interest-bearing asset, these dynamics are pushing prices higher.

Additionally, weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data—highlighted by a drop in the PMI to 48.0 in August—has further weakened the dollar, making gold cheaper for foreign investors.

This development further weakened the dollar, as noted by Yahoo Finance:

"US Manufacturing PMI fell to 48 in August from 49.6 in July, coming in softer than expected." — @YahooFinance

Global Uncertainty Drives Central Banks to Stockpile Gold

Amid growing global uncertainties, central banks are increasing their gold reserves. Poland’s central bank recently announced that it has ramped up its gold holdings, now aiming for the precious metal to make up 20% of its reserves.

This move reflects a broader trend among central banks, which are turning to gold to protect their assets from economic and geopolitical risks, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"The president of the National Bank of Poland recently revealed that the central bank would continue to buy gold, aiming for the precious metal to make up 20% of the bank’s reserves." — @euronews

Gold (XAU): Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech Fuels Bullish Momentum Above $2,500

Gold Holds Steady Above $2,500: Can Bullish Momentum Continue?

Gold is currently trading within an upward channel, with strong support around the $2,500 level. The 50-day EMA, trending near $2,486, suggests that the bullish momentum could continue as long as the price stays above this key level.

Resistance points to watch include $2,515, $2,532, and $2,552. On the downside, immediate support is found at $2,495, followed by $2,475 and $2,451.

Conclusion: Will Gold Maintain Its Momentum?

The outlook for gold remains positive as it holds above the $2,500 mark. Investors are cautiously optimistic, keeping an eye on Powell’s speech for any hints of future policy changes.

The uptrend may persist, but traders should be alert to potential shifts in sentiment that could drive the price in either direction.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.