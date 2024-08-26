Gold (XAU): Fed Signals and Geopolitical Tensions Propel Gold to New Peaks

Gold prices have soared to $2,524.60 per ounce, closing in on the all-time high of $2,526. This rally is driven by a confluence of factors, including Federal Reserve signals hinting at future interest rate cuts, heightened geopolitical risks, and upcoming U.S. economic data releases.

These elements are collectively fueling investor demand for gold, pushing it to new heights.

Fed Chair Powell’s Dovish Tone Boosts Gold

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent speech at the Jackson Hole symposium has been a major catalyst for gold’s surge. Powell indicated that the Fed might cut interest rates soon, given signs of a cooling labor market. This dovish stance has lowered U.S. government bond yields, making non-yielding assets like gold more attractive.

Fed’s Dovish Signals:

Potential for future interest rate cuts

U.S. government bond yields dropped following Powell's remarks

Likelihood of a 0.50% rate cut in September has risen to the mid-30% range

U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) hit a year-to-date low of 100.53

@GoldSeekcom: "Gold climbed back above $2,500 per ounce after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the time has come for interest-rate cuts."

Geopolitical Tensions Support Safe-Haven Demand

In addition to the Fed’s policy shift, geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, have played a significant role in driving gold prices higher. The ongoing conflicts have heightened uncertainty, prompting investors to flock to safe-haven assets like gold.

Key Geopolitical Factors:

Rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah



Increased risk of broader regional conflict



Investors seeking refuge in gold amid global uncertainties

Economic Data Releases to Watch

Looking ahead, several key U.S. economic data releases could further impact gold prices. Investors are keeping a close eye on these reports as they provide crucial insights into the health of the U.S. economy and potential Fed actions.

Monday, Aug 26:

Core Durable Goods Orders m/m : Expected -0.2% vs. previous 0.0%

Durable Goods Orders m/m : Surged to 9.9%, well above the expected 4.0% and previous -6.7%

Tuesday, Aug 27:

S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y : Expected 6.9% vs. previous 6.8%

HPI m/m : Expected 0.2% vs. previous 0.0%

CB Consumer Confidence : Expected 100.2 vs. previous 100.3

Richmond Manufacturing Index : Expected -14 vs. previous -17

Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Technical Outlook: Gold’s Path Forward

Technically, gold is showing strong bullish momentum. On the 4-hour chart, the pivot point is set at $2,510, with immediate resistance at $2,532. If gold breaks through this level, it could target $2,547 and $2,565. Support levels are identified at $2,500, $2,494, and $2,480. The RSI is near 58, indicating steady momentum, while the 50 EMA at $2,493 provides additional support.

Gold Price Chart - Source: TradingView

Key Technical Levels:

Immediate Resistance: $2,532

Next Resistance: $2,547 and $2,565

Immediate Support: $2,500

Next Support: $2,494 and $2,480

RSI: Near 58, indicating steady momentum

50 EMA: $2,493, supporting the uptrend

Conclusion: Gold Poised for Further Gains

With a combination of Fed dovishness, geopolitical tensions, and crucial economic data releases, gold is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory. Investors should monitor the upcoming data closely, as any surprises could further influence gold's path. The current environment makes gold a compelling asset, especially as it nears its all-time high.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.