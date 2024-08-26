Silver (XAG) Soars: India’s Explosive Demand Rockets Prices Toward Crucial $30 Mark

Silver is shining brighter than ever in 2024, with prices surging due to an unprecedented rise in global demand. Key drivers include the booming solar industry, increased interest from investors, and a growing need for electronics, particularly in India, which has emerged as a major player in the global silver market.

India's Silver Imports Triple Amid Rising Industrial Demand

India's appetite for silver has reached staggering levels, with imports nearly tripling in the first half of 2024. The country imported a massive 4,554 tons of silver, a sharp increase from just 560 tons during the same period last year. This surge is fueled by industrial buyers stockpiling silver in anticipation of rising prices, driven by its critical role in solar panel production and electronics manufacturing.

@ReutersCommods: "India's silver imports to double on demand for solar, investment."

The Silver Institute predicts a 2% increase in global silver demand this year, reaching 1,219 tonnes. This growing demand, coupled with tightening supply due to geopolitical factors, has significantly bolstered global silver prices. As the world's largest consumer of silver, India is set to continue pushing prices higher, particularly as its solar and electronics industries expand.

Kyrgyzstan’s Silver Exports Soar, India Leads the Charge

Kyrgyzstan, a relatively small player in the global silver market, has seen a dramatic increase in its silver exports, driven primarily by demand from India and Switzerland. In the first half of 2024, Kyrgyzstan's silver exports skyrocketed 90 times compared to the same period last year, with the country exporting 22.7 tons of silver valued at $17.9 million. A staggering 95% of these exports went to India, underscoring the country’s massive influence on global silver markets.

This surge in exports from Kyrgyzstan highlights the growing importance of silver in key industries, particularly in countries like India where the metal is crucial for electronics and solar panel production. The increased supply from Kyrgyzstan is expected to support global silver prices, which are already on the rise due to escalating demand and potential supply constraints.

Silver Price Chart - Source: TradingView

Technical Outlook: Silver Eyes Key Resistance

Silver is currently trading within a tight range, with significant resistance at $30.20 and immediate support at $29.75. The pivot point, a key level to watch, is also set at $29.75. If silver breaks below this level, it could lead to further declines toward $29.36 and possibly $29.18. However, if the price manages to break above $30.20, which is currently acting as a major hurdle, it could push higher, with the next target being $30.58.

Technical indicators are supportive of this outlook. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 60, suggesting there is still room for upward momentum. Meanwhile, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is at $29.18, reinforcing the overall uptrend.

With global demand for silver on the rise, particularly from India's booming solar and electronics sectors, silver seems well-positioned for further gains. Investors should keep an eye on India’s import trends and global supply changes, as these will likely continue to influence the metal’s price in the coming months.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.