Gold and Silver Breakdowns Trigger Bearish: Can $2,500 and $29.25 Hold?

Gold and Silver have recently broken below key support levels, with Gold testing $2,500 and Silver hovering around $29.39. These breakdowns have triggered a bearish outlook, raising concerns about further declines.

Gold Analysis: Bearish Breakout Signals Caution for Traders

Gold has recently broken below the critical support level of $2,510, marking a bearish violation of its ascending triangle pattern. This breakdown indicates a potential shift in momentum, with the $2,510 level, once solid support, now likely to act as a strong resistance barrier.

Traders should be cautious, as this bearish breakout could push Gold prices lower, with immediate support now found around $2,500, where the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) lies. Gold Price Chart - Source: TradingView (credit: PR)

Key Levels to Watch:

Immediate Support: $2,500 - Failure to hold this level could expose Gold to further downside, with next supports at $2,493 and $2,478.

$2,500 - Failure to hold this level could expose Gold to further downside, with next supports at $2,493 and $2,478. Resistance: $2,510 - If Gold attempts a recovery, this level will be a crucial barrier, followed by the next resistance at $2,528.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dipped below 50, signaling that selling pressure may dominate in the near term. This bearish outlook suggests traders should be cautious about long positions unless Gold can decisively move back above $2,510.

Silver Analysis: Key Support Turns Resistance as Bearish Sentiment Grows

Silver has similarly experienced a bearish breakout, breaking below the key support level of $29.65. This level, which previously acted as a strong support, is now expected to serve as resistance, marking a potential shift in market sentiment. With Silver trading below this critical level, the outlook turns bearish, with immediate support now seen around the 50 EMA at $29.39.

Key Levels to Watch:

Immediate Support: $29.39 - Failure to maintain this support could lead to further declines, with next supports at $29.06 and $28.81.

$29.39 - Failure to maintain this support could lead to further declines, with next supports at $29.06 and $28.81. Resistance: $29.65 - Any recovery attempt will face stiff resistance here, and only a move above this could negate the bearish bias.

Silver Price Chart - Source: TradingView (credit: PR)

The RSI is hovering below the midline, indicating weakening bullish momentum and supporting the bearish outlook. Traders should closely monitor Silver’s reaction around the $29.65 level, as it will be critical in determining the near-term direction.

Key Takeaways for New Traders:

Gold and Silver: Both metals have broken below key support levels, indicating potential further downside.

Both metals have broken below key support levels, indicating potential further downside. Watch the 50 EMA: For both Gold ($2,500) and Silver ($29.39), the 50 EMA acts as a crucial support level—failure to hold could trigger more selling.

Traders should exercise caution and keep an eye on how Gold and Silver react at these pivotal levels. A sustained move below these key supports could lead to more significant price declines.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.