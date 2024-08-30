Gold Dips Below $2,500 Support; Silver Slides Under $29, Signaling Bearish Shift

Gold and silver are facing a challenging period as recent technical developments signal a bearish shift. Gold has broken below its ascending triangle support near $2,510, while silver has fallen below the crucial $29.11 level, breaching a symmetrical triangle. These breakdowns highlight a change in market sentiment, raising concerns about further declines in these precious metals.

Investor Caution: Traders should approach the market cautiously, keeping an eye on key support and resistance levels.

Potential for Further Declines: Both metals are at risk of further declines if current support levels fail to hold.

Gold's Downtrend Intensifies After Key Support Breaks

Gold is facing increasing downside pressure, currently trading around $2,500 after breaching a critical support level. The precious metal recently violated an ascending triangle pattern on the lower side, a technical formation that had been providing support near the $2,500 mark. This breach was accompanied by the formation of a bearish engulfing candle on the 4-hour chart, which typically signals a potential for further declines.

Key Technical Levels:

Support: $2,493 (next significant support level)

Resistance: $2,527 (critical resistance to watch)

Current Price: $2,504

Gold Price Chart - Source: TradingView (credit: PR)

With the breakdown of the ascending triangle, traders should be cautious as this typically indicates the end of an uptrend and the start of a more extended correction phase. The next support level lies around $2,493, which could act as a temporary floor if the bearish momentum continues. However, if prices fail to reclaim the $2,527 resistance level, the outlook for gold remains bearish in the near term.

Silver Breaks Below Symmetrical Triangle, Signals Bearish Shift

Silver, which had been consolidating within a symmetrical triangle pattern, has now broken to the downside, signaling a shift in market sentiment. The metal recently fell below a crucial support area at $29.11, which had been reinforced by an upward trendline. This breach suggests that the market has moved from a neutral to a bearish outlook.

Key Technical Levels:

Support: $28.60 (next support level), with potential to drop further

Resistance: $29.11 (former support, now resistance)

Current Price: Trading below $29.11

Silver Price Chart - Source: TradingView

The formation of a bearish engulfing candle at the $29.11 level has further confirmed this bearish momentum. If selling pressure persists, silver prices could continue their decline toward the next support level around $28.60, or possibly even lower. The breakdown from the symmetrical triangle indicates that silver may be entering a more pronounced downtrend, with further losses likely in the near term.

Conclusion: Crucial Levels to Watch

As gold and silver face significant technical challenges, traders and investors should be prepared for potential further downside in the near term. Gold's breach of its ascending triangle and silver's violation of its symmetrical triangle both suggest that bearish momentum is gaining traction. Key support levels at $2,493 for gold and $28.60 for silver will be crucial to monitor.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.