Gold Eyes $2,500 Amid China's Deflation; Silver Surges on $970M Acquisition

On Monday, Gold (XAU/USD) traded around $2,495, seeing brief gains before facing resistance below $2,500. The early rise was fueled by concerns over weak US employment data and rising geopolitical tensions, particularly the conflict between Israel and Hamas. These issues led investors to seek the safety of Gold. Additionally, China’s deflation adds to global uncertainty, further boosting demand for Gold, as Breaking Gold News highlighted.

Key Factors Affecting Gold:

US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) : The US added 142,000 jobs in August, falling short of the 160,000 forecast, indicating a softer labor market.

Unemployment Rate : Dropped to 4.2%, with wage inflation rising to 3.8%.

Fed Rate Expectations : Markets now see a 70% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve, with a 30% chance of a larger cut.

Despite these drivers, Gold’s gains were capped by a stronger USD and higher Treasury yields, making non-yielding assets like Gold less appealing. As InvestingHaven noted, inflation expectations remain the main driver for Gold, and the Fed’s rate decision will be a key factor going forward.

Geopolitical Tensions and China's Economic Issues Drive Gold Demand

Gold prices have also been influenced by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has led investors to seek refuge in Gold. Meanwhile, China’s deflationary spiral, expected to continue through 2025, raises concerns about long-term stagnation in the world’s second-largest economy.

Israel-Hamas Conflict : Heightened tensions have pushed investors toward safe-haven assets like Gold.

China’s Deflation : Falling wages and demand in China have raised fears of stagnation, further supporting Gold’s appeal.

China economy wide prices in longest decline since 1999 (credit: PR)

Additionally, China’s People's Bank reported steady gold reserves at 72.8 million troy ounces. Inflation data from China shows rising consumer prices, while producer prices continue to decline, reflecting mixed signals from the economy.

Silver Gains on Acquisition News and Economic Data

Silver (XAG/USD) also saw gains, trading around $28.11 with an intra-day high of $28.12. Concerns over the US economy and geopolitical issues lifted Silver prices, alongside corporate news. First Majestic Silver (NYSE) announced a $970 million all-share acquisition of Gatos Silver, consolidating mining districts in Mexico and increasing expected production to 30-32 million ounces annually.

Key Factors Driving Silver:

First Majestic’s Merger : This deal aims to increase production but raised investor concerns, as First Majestic’s stock dropped 16% .

US Economic Concerns : Weak jobs data and global uncertainties have supported Silver’s rise as a safe-haven asset.

Fed Policy and Jobs Data Limit Silver's Upside

Silver faced resistance from rising Treasury yields and a stronger USD after the mixed NFP report. While jobs growth underperformed, lower unemployment and wage increases lessened the chances of a 50 basis point rate cut by the Fed. Markets now see a 70% chance of a 25 basis point cut at the next Fed meeting.

Although the softer jobs data limited Silver's upside, inflation remains a key driver for both Gold and Silver, as InvestingHaven pointed out. The upcoming CPI and PPI reports this week will be crucial in determining the Fed's next steps.

What to Expect Next: Key Events to Watch

Investors will focus on the release of key US inflation data this week, including CPI and PPI reports. Higher-than-expected inflation could push the Fed to enact a more significant rate cut, potentially boosting Gold and Silver prices.

Additionally, developments in Israel and China could further impact demand for safe-haven assets, particularly if geopolitical tensions escalate.

Conclusion: Mixed Signals Drive Gold and Silver Outlook

Both Gold and Silver remain influenced by rising US Treasury yields and a stronger USD, but growing geopolitical risks and economic concerns are providing support. Inflation expectations will continue to play a significant role in driving prices, while upcoming data releases and geopolitical events will shape the near-term outlook for these precious metals.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.