HSBC skittish on silver, eyes platinum

Analysts from British global bank HSBC said on a note Monday silver prices are unlikely to move higher without upward momentum from gold. Instead, investors should look to platinum as having the most potential for returns.

The analysis shows that a platinum rally would not rely on gold's performance and notes the decreased level the often-overlooked metal is trading at. The five-day chart of platinum shows strength, as the metal has risen from below $900 an ounce to $941 an ounce. (Credit: TradingView) (credit: PR)

After surpassing $2,200 an ounce in 2008, the metal fell sharply during the financial crisis and has shown bearish patterns ever since. After reaching an all-time low of less than $600 an ounce during the pandemic outbreak, it now trades at around $940 an ounce.

HSBC analysts noted that platinum should be considered fundamentally undervalued if it falls below $900 an ounce.

Biggest deficit ever

A recent report from Bloomberg shows that platinum is set for a record deficit as the prices still resist recovery.

Daniel Ghali, senior commodity strategist at TD Securities, said last week that platinum prices may have bottomed.

“We think that we could be in the process of forming a local low,” he said, adding that algorithmic trading has caused many recent fluctuations in price.

Ghali noted the use of platinum in catalytic converters and said platinum’s price is still tied heavily to the automobile industry.

However, he noted an increase in demand, specifically in China, for the precious metal’s use in jewelry.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.