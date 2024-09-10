Gold Skyrocketed 24x the Last Time Inflation Was This High: Alex Krainer

In a recent interview on the YouTube channel Commodity Culture, renowned market analyst Alex Craner shared his expertise on trend following, a popular investment strategy that involves buying assets when their prices rise and selling them when they fall. Craner, a former hedge fund manager with decades of experience, offers valuable insights into the nuances of this approach and its application to various markets, including commodities.

Key Takeaways:

Trend Following Explained: Craner defines trend following as a strategy of buying assets when their prices rise and selling them when they fall. The challenge lies in predicting future price movements, which Craner acknowledges is impossible.

Focus on Trends, Not Fundamentals: This strategy emphasizes capitalizing on trends rather than relying on fundamental analysis, which Craner views as unreliable for predicting short-term price movements.

Discipline and Long-Term Approach: Trend following demands discipline and patience, as trends only emerge in roughly one-third of the time. Investors must be prepared to endure periods of losses between trends.

The Shadow Banking System's Influence: Craner highlights the significant role of the shadow banking system, encompassing entities like pension funds and hedge funds, in influencing market volatility.

Bullish Outlook on Gold and Silver: Craner suggests that gold and silver might be in a trend, potentially driven by the current inflationary environment.

Cautious on Most Commodities: While bullish on gold and silver, Craner expresses a bearish outlook on most other commodities, including corn, soybeans, and cotton. His algorithmic trading signals currently suggest short positions in these markets.

CFDs for Fine-Tuning Risk: Craner explores using CFDs (contracts for difference) as a way to manage risk more precisely by allowing smaller investments in commodities compared to traditional futures contracts.

Long-Cycle Trend Following for Reliability: Craner emphasizes the reliability of long-cycle trend following strategies, despite their increased volatility. These strategies tend to outperform shorter-cycle ones in the long run.

Socialism vs. Capitalism: A Matter of Distribution: Craner argues that both capitalist and socialist economies involve government intervention. The key difference lies in how the money is distributed - bottom-up in socialist systems and top-down in capitalist ones.

Fascist Tendencies in Top-Down Systems: Craner suggests that top-down distribution of government funds can empower large corporations, potentially leading to a rise in fascism as these corporations exert influence on governments.

Conclusion:

Craner's interview offers valuable insights for investors seeking to navigate the complexities of the market. His emphasis on trend following, coupled with a long-term perspective and risk management strategies, provides a framework for potentially successful investment decisions.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.