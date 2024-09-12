Not safe enough? Investors favor gold over Bitcoin

A report from CryptoQuant suggests Bitcoin has lost its correlation to gold in recent months as investors flock to the safe-haven asset over its digitized brother, Bitcoin, which has experienced much more volatility since its inception.

Gold is reaching new highs above $2,500 an ounce while Bitcoin is down about 23% from its all-time high of more than $70,000 earlier this year. The Bitcoin/gold correlation coefficient has turned negative. (Source: CryptoQuant) (credit: PR)

Weakening demand for Bitcoin

“Bitcoin has decoupled from gold,” the report states. “Bitcoin prices have declined at the same time gold prices have reached a fresh record high, causing correlation between them to turn negative.” The bull-bear market cycle indicator is signaling a bear market for Bitcoin. Source: CryptoQuant) (credit: PR)

The analysts showed that Bitcoin’s market-value-to-realized-value ratio has been below its 365-day moving average since Aug. 26, suggesting the negative correlation may continue as Bitcoin prices continue to lag to gold.

“A cross below the 365-day moving average also signals risks of a further price correction,” the report states. “This condition was also present in May 2021, when Bitcoin declined 3% in the span of two months, and in November 2021, the start of the last bear market.”

