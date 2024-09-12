Gold Breaks Key Resistance; Soars to $2,557 as Inflation and Rate Cuts Drive Rally; Silver Up

Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) are showing continued strength in the market, supported by a mix of economic factors and the latest U.S. economic reports. As of today, gold is trading at $2,557 (+1.53%), while silver is around $29.86 (+2.73%). Both metals are responding to key economic indicators that are shaping investor sentiment, particularly around inflation and central bank policies.

Gold Supported by Inflation and Rate Speculation

Gold continues to hold above the crucial $2,527 mark, benefiting from inflationary concerns and expectations around U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate policy. The latest U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) data, released earlier today, showed a 0.2% increase, aligning with market expectations but still signaling persistent inflationary pressures. The Core PPI, which excludes food and energy, rose by 0.3%, slightly higher than forecasts of 0.2%.

These inflation figures are tempering hopes for aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Markets are currently pricing in a 25 basis point cut in the upcoming meeting, but the prospect of higher inflation might limit how quickly rates are reduced. Higher U.S. Treasury yields, in turn, are applying some pressure on gold as a non-yielding asset.

Silver Boosted by Industrial Demand and Interest Rate Moves

Silver has rallied alongside gold, gaining strength from its growing industrial demand. Industrial uses now account for 64% of global silver consumption, up from 50% last year, driven by sectors like electronics and renewable energy.

Moreover, silver is benefiting from central bank policies. The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points in its next meeting, lowering the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like silver. This, combined with the Federal Reserve’s potential rate cut, makes silver an increasingly attractive option for investors.

Unemployment Claims and Market Sentiment

Adding to the economic landscape, today’s U.S. unemployment claims report showed a rise to 230K, slightly higher than the expected 227K. This uptick suggests a softening labor market, which could influence the Fed’s upcoming rate decision. While not a major shift, rising jobless claims could signal weakening economic conditions, potentially supporting precious metals as safe-haven assets.

Summing up: With inflation still a significant concern and central bank rate cuts expected soon, both gold and silver are poised for continued strength. Investors are now focusing on upcoming economic data and central bank decisions to gauge the future direction of these key assets.

