Gold Steady at $2,580, Silver Climbs as Fed and FOMC Rate Cut Speculation Grows

Gold prices (XAU/USD) are steady at $2,580 after a brief pullback due to profit-taking. The outlook remains positive as the market anticipates a 50 basis point interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve, driven by softer CPI and PPI data. The CME FedWatch Tool shows a 50% chance of this cut, reflecting cooling inflation.

US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near 100.80, close to 2024 lows.U.S. Treasury bond yields remain low, with 10-year yields around 3.65%.With falling yields and a weakening dollar, gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset grows, especially with expectations of lower investment returns elsewhere.

Silver Prices Climb Amid Fed Rate Speculation and Industrial Demand

Silver (XAG/USD) is trading near $30.60 per ounce, benefiting from expectations of a possible 50 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve. A weakening U.S. Dollar makes silver more accessible to foreign buyers, boosting demand.

Silver’s extensive use in industries like electronics, solar panels, and automotive parts makes its price highly responsive to economic trends in China, one of its largest consumers. Although recent Chinese economic data has been mixed, silver's growing role in clean energy remains a strong driver of demand.

Jackis (@i_am_jackis) tweeted: "Nobody is paying attention to #Silver, nobody! Silver's industrial demand is skyrocketing with the rise of EVs, Solar panels & AI."

U.S. Dollar Weakness and Global Economic Trends Boost Demand for Precious Metals

Gold and silver are gaining traction as the U.S. Dollar weakens, fueled by expectations of rate cuts and declining Treasury yields.

2-year U.S. Treasury yield: 3.58%

10-year U.S. Treasury yield: 3.65%

Both reflecting reduced returns, which make precious metals more attractive as a hedge against economic instability and inflation.

As global demand for metals remains robust, especially with key Federal Reserve decisions ahead, traders are positioning for further gains. The combination of a weaker dollar, lower yields, and strong industrial demand is expected to keep gold and silver prices elevated in the near future.

Key Events Ahead

Several critical U.S. economic events this week could significantly influence gold and silver prices. On Tuesday, Sep 17, Retail Sales data (expected at -0.2%) and Core Retail Sales (0.2%) could weaken the U.S. Dollar, potentially supporting gold and silver.

The highlight is on Wednesday, Sep 18, with the Federal Funds Rate decision (currently 5.25%, expected to remain at 5.50%). A dovish surprise could push precious metal prices higher.

Lastly, Unemployment Claims on Thursday, Sep 19 (forecasted at 230K) could signal economic softness, further boosting safe-haven demand for gold and silver.

