Gold and Silver Hold Steady: Fed’s Potential 25 bps Rate Cut Decision and FOMC

Today, both gold and silver are experiencing downward pressure as traders anticipate a potential rate cut from the Federal Reserve. Gold and Silver consolidate around $2,570 and $30.60 as investors await key decisions from the FOMC meeting, where a 25-basis point (bps) rate cut is widely expected. Despite geopolitical tensions providing some safe-haven support, precious metals are weighed down by the possibility of looser monetary policy.

Fundamental Events Driving Gold and Silver Prices:

Fed Rate Cut Expectations: Markets are now pricing in a 61% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut rates by 50 basis points (bps), potentially lowering the Federal Funds Rate to 4.75%-5.00%. Meanwhile, a 39% chance is assigned to a smaller 25 bps cut to 5.00%-5.25%. This anticipated rate reduction is being viewed as a response to cooling economic conditions, which could lead to a weaker US Dollar. As a result, demand for non-yielding assets like gold is increasing as investors seek safe havens in the face of economic uncertainty. This shift in expectations is significant compared to earlier forecasts and has critical implications for the market.

Target Rate Probabilities for September 18, 2024 FED Meeting (credit: PR)

The recently released US retail sales data showed a modest increase of 0.1% for August, narrowly beating the forecasted -0.2% decline. However, this was offset by core retail sales, which missed expectations, also growing by 0.1% instead of the expected 0.2%. While this data caused a temporary dollar bounce, Fed rate cut expectations remain the dominant market force.

2. Geopolitical Tensions: Geopolitical risks are offering some support for gold prices. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East, particularly the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, continue to unsettle markets. Meanwhile, North Korea's missile tests are heightening global uncertainty. These factors reinforce gold’s status as a safe-haven asset, keeping prices supported despite today’s downward trend.

Looking Ahead: Tomorrow's focus will be on the FOMC statement and Chair Powell's press conference, where traders will look for further clues on the Fed’s future rate path. Additionally, any escalation in geopolitical tensions could provide further upside for both gold and silver as safe-haven demand may increase.

Conclusion: Gold and silver are facing a mixed environment driven by Fed policy expectations and geopolitical risks. While a 25 bps Fed rate cut could weaken the dollar and support precious metals, ongoing uncertainty makes it crucial for traders to stay informed on economic data and global developments.

