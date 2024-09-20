Gold Marches Higher - It's Replacing The Dollar | Andy Schectman

In a recent interview, Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin precious metals, shared insights with Liberty and Finance on the current state of the precious metals market and the global economic landscape.
Key Takeaways:
- The Federal Reserve's policies: Schectman criticizes the Fed's approach to inflation, calling the Consumer Price Index (CPI) a "worthless statistic" that masks currency devaluation. He views the recent emergency rate cut as a sign of desperation and a giveaway to inflation.
- Geopolitical Tensions and Dollar Weakness: Schectman highlights the trend of countries like India and Saudi Arabia accumulating gold and silver, reflecting a shift away from dollar dependence. He points to the recent secretive purchase of gold by Saudi Arabia as an example.
- The Potential for a Silver Squeeze: He discusses the significant silver imports by India and the potential for a "silver squeeze" due to dwindling physical supplies. He observes a change in tactics by commercial banks, suggesting they might be buying silver to cover their short positions.
- Gold Outperforming Other Assets: Schectman emphasizes gold's outperformance compared to treasuries and highlights its role as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. He cites the increasing global demand for gold as evidence of its growing importance.
- The Future of Precious Metals: He predicts a period of significant volatility in the precious metals market, with potential for silver to experience a rapid rise in price. He believes countries will continue to move away from the dollar, further boosting demand for gold and silver.
Analysis:
Schectman's interview paints a picture of a global financial system in flux. The weakening dollar, coupled with concerns about inflation and geopolitical instability, is driving a surge in demand for physical gold and silver. This trend is likely to continue, potentially leading to significant price increases for precious metals.
A Word from the Author:
The information presented in this interview is based on the discussion with Andy Schectman and should not be considered financial advice. It's crucial to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. However, Schectman's insights offer valuable perspectives on the current economic climate and the potential role of precious metals in protecting wealth.
