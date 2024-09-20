Gold Hits All-Time High Near $2,625, Silver Surges on Fed Cut, China Demand

Gold and silver prices have risen, with gold reaching nearly $2,625 and silver at about $31.30, driven by the U.S. Federal Reserve's 50 basis points rate cut and increasing tensions in the Middle East, enhancing their appeal as safe-haven assets amid global instability.

Key Insights

Fed's rate cut: Gold surged past $2,600; silver hit $31.30 after the Fed's 50 bps rate cut.

Upcoming U.S. data: PMI, consumer confidence, GDP, and Powell's speech could shape metals' market outlook.

Geopolitical tensions: Rising unrest in the Middle East fuels safe-haven demand for both gold and silver.

Strong Demand in China Drives Silver Higher

Silver prices have also been boosted by robust demand from China, where prices are nearly 10% higher than international rates. The surge in demand is largely due to China’s booming solar panel industry, which relies heavily on silver. Furthermore, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) kept its one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) steady at 3.35%, supporting continued economic stability and silver imports.

Similarly, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintained its interest rate at 0.15%, while the Bank of England (BoE) held its rate at 5%. These global central bank decisions contribute to a stable economic environment, further supporting silver demand.

Fed’s Rate Cut; Impact on Gold and Silver

Following the Federal Reserve's 50 basis points interest rate cut on September 18, both gold and silver prices saw significant gains. Gold (XAU/USD) climbed past $2,600, while silver (XAG/USD) peaked at $31.30. The rate cut, aimed at keeping inflation in check, has boosted the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold and silver, as lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding them.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has stated that future rate cuts will depend on economic data, with a focus on inflation control.

Despite a brief downturn in silver prices to $29.70 and a short period of volatility for gold, both metals quickly recovered, bolstered by the anticipation of continued monetary easing by the Fed. This has led to a stronger outlook for gold and silver, now increasingly seen as safe havens amidst economic uncertainty.

Events Ahead: Impact on Gold and Silver

The upcoming week will be crucial for the U.S. economy and the metals market, with several key data points likely to influence the trajectory of gold and silver prices.

Monday, September 23: Flash Manufacturing PMI and Flash Services PMI

Tuesday, September 24: CB Consumer Confidence

Thursday, September 26: Final GDP q/q and Unemployment Claims

Thursday, September 26: Fed Chair Powell’s speech at 13:20 GMT, which will provide fresh insights into monetary policy direction.