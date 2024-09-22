Jerusalem Post
Silver's 44-Year Cup and Handle: The Largest Bullish Formation Ever Seen

Silver's historic cup and handle pattern, one of the largest ever seen, signals a potential price surge. Renowned experts predict a massive breakout.

By PR
Silver's 44 year cup & handle since 1980. Biggest cup and handle in history? (photo credit: PR)
Silver, long overshadowed by its golden cousin, is poised for a historic surge. A groundbreaking technical analysis reveals a massive cup and handle formation, spanning over 44 years, signaling a potential moonshot for silver prices.

This isn't just any cup and handle; it's the granddaddy of them all, dwarfing any other pattern in recent history. Renowned financial experts, including Mike Maloney, are predicting a meteoric rise, with silver potentially reaching mid to high triple digits.

Join us as we delve into the intricate details of this historic formation, explore the underlying economic and technical factors driving silver's potential ascent, and discover why now might be the perfect time to invest in this precious metal.

Understanding the Cup and Handle Pattern:

A cup and handle pattern is a technical chart formation that often signals a bullish reversal. It resembles a cup-shaped formation followed by a handle-like consolidation period.

  • Cup: The cup portion represents a period of price decline, followed by a gradual recovery.
  • Handle: The handle is a brief period of sideways trading or a slight pullback before the price resumes its upward trend.

When the price breaks above the neckline of the handle, it signals a potential breakout and significant price increase.

Key Highlights:

  • Historic Cup and Handle Formation: Silver's cup and handle pattern spans over 44 years, dwarfing most others and hinting at a potentially monumental price surge.
  • Expert Predictions: Renowned financial experts like Mike Maloney believe this formation signifies a "baked-in-the-cake" trajectory towards mid to high triple digits for silver, potentially reaching a staggering $921 per ounce.
  • Technical and Economic Support: The cup and handle pattern, combined with rising demand, inflation concerns, and geopolitical tensions, create a strong bullish outlook for silver.
  • The GoldSilver Team's Insights: The GoldSilver Team provides valuable analysis and insights into silver's potential, highlighting the relationship between the expanding currency supply and silver's price appreciation.
  • Investment Opportunities: Consider diversifying your portfolio with precious metals like silver, as the current market conditions present favorable opportunities.

Additional Insights:

  • Historical Perspective: Since its 1980 peak, silver has faced challenges in surpassing its previous highs. However, the current cup and handle formation suggests a potential breakthrough.
  • Central Bank Manipulation: Some analysts believe that central banks may be suppressing silver prices to maintain control over the financial system.
  • Chinese Demand: Increasing demand for silver from China, both for investment and industrial purposes, could further drive prices higher.

Forecast:

Based on the technical and fundamental analysis, there is a strong possibility for a significant price increase in silver. While it's difficult to predict the exact magnitude or timing of the surge, investors should closely monitor the market for potential entry points.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


