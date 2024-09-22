Saudi Arabia is secretly buying gold

The global gold market is witnessing a silent storm. While prices soar to historic highs, a clandestine buying spree by central banks is fueling the flames. This article delves into the case of Saudi Arabia, a nation quietly amassing gold reserves, potentially signaling a shift in the global financial landscape.

The Whispers of Gold: Saudi Arabia's Hidden Purchases

Analyst Jan Nieuwenhuijs from MoneyMetals exposes a startling truth: Saudi Arabia might be secretly accumulating gold. He estimates a staggering 160 tonnes purchased since 2022 in Switzerland, a move contributing to the current gold rush. This strategy appears to contradict the nation's historical role in establishing the petrodollar system. Could the Saudis be orchestrating a pivot away from American dominance?

Beyond the Numbers: Decoding the Saudi Strategy

While official Saudi gold reserves remain unchanged, the story lies beneath the surface. Nieuwenhuijs compares World Gold Council estimates to IMF reports, revealing a surge in "undeclared" purchases – a trend likely driven by China and, to a lesser extent, Saudi Arabia. This clandestine buying suggests a strategic move away from the dollar, potentially mirroring the actions of Russia and China (who have been major gold accumulators for years).

A Shift in Power: The BRICS and the Return of the Gold Standard?

The Saudi actions align with the broader BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) agenda. These nations appear to be preparing for a potential return to a gold standard, a system where chronic trade deficits are unsustainable. This directly challenges the "exorbitant privilege" the US enjoys through the dominance of the dollar in international trade – a privilege established by forcing OPEC to trade oil exclusively in dollars since 1975.

The Petrodollar's Achilles Heel: Gold vs. Bitcoin in a War-Torn World

Saudi Arabia's secrecy surrounding its gold purchases raises questions. Perhaps they feared angering the US, especially considering the fate of Iraq's gold reserves when Saddam Hussein attempted to dethrone the petrodollar. However, gold's vulnerability in times of war becomes apparent. Bitcoin emerges as a potential alternative, offering instant transferability without geographical constraints. In a war-torn world, this could provide a crucial advantage.

The Future of Gold and the Rise of Bitcoin: A Silver Lining?

The resurgent popularity of gold is undoubtedly positive news for Bitcoin. Its finite supply of 21 million coins makes it a potentially superior store of value compared to gold, with over 3,000 tonnes mined annually. As the global financial system navigates a potential power shift, Bitcoin's unique properties might become increasingly attractive.