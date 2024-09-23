Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

Net speculative positions on gold at 4-year high

Weekly data release shows commercial traders adding short positions while speculators continue to go long on gold.

By TIM ZYLA
Net speculative positions on gold at 4-year high (photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Net speculative positions on gold at 4-year high
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The Commodities Futures Trading Commission’s weekly release of Commitment of Traders information shows that gold's net speculative position is at a four-year high.

Gold is trading in the $2,620 range on Monday.

The data, which is released each Friday and reveals data from Tuesday, shows that large speculators are long 310,066 contracts on gold, while commercial accounts have a net short position of 335,127 contracts. Small traders are holding a 25,061-contract long position.

This chart shows net speculative positions reaching a four-year high. (Source: Investing.com) (credit: PR)
This chart shows net speculative positions reaching a four-year high. (Source: Investing.com) (credit: PR)

The large speculative accounts jumped nearly 30,000 long contracts compared to last week’s data release, reaching a level not seen since February 2020, heading into the COVID-19 pandemic. Commercial accounts appeared to take the reverse position of the 30,000-contract spike, adding similar contracts to short positions over the past week.

While speculators increased long positions in gold and silver, the white metal’s open interest in long positions rose even higher than gold’s by percentage. Large speculators added 15,000 contracts to a total long position of 74,714.

The dollar gained momentum slightly over the weekend, trading about a quarter percentage point higher.

Silver prices were trading about $0.50 lower in the $30.65 range on Monday.

Featured Partners (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals

Minimum:

$50,000

Stay updated with the latest news!

Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter

Subscribe Now
(5)
Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom Precious Metals IRAs to direct purchases of gold and silver, Goldco have helped thousands of Americans place over $2 Billion in gold and silver. TOP-RATED PRECIOUS METALS COMPANY Rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau Rated Triple A by Business Consumer Alliance Earned over 6,000+ 5-Star Customer Ratings Money.com 2024 Best Customer Service 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific Ranked #17 2024 Gold Stevie Award, Fastest Growing Company Inc. 5000 Award Recipient, 8+ Years
See Offer

Birch Gold Group

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

Since 2003 BGG served over 32,000 customers. A+ rating with BBB, AAA from BCA & has multiple celebrity endorsements

Expand DetailsBirch Gold Group is a leading precious metals dealer established in 2003. They empower customers with education and prioritize customer satisfaction. Their experienced team offers gold, silver, and other metals for investment and IRAs. With a strong reputation (A+ BBB rating) and focus on personalized service, they aim to be your trusted partner in securing your financial future through precious metals.
See Offer

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
trade
Precious Metals
Silver Price
Gold Price