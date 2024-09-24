Silver Surges by 5%, Gold Hits Another Historic Record High

Gold (XAU/USD) reached a historic high of $2,657 on Tuesday, fueled by rising geopolitical tensions, expectations of U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts, and weak U.S. economic data. This represents a 1.1% gain on the day. Silver (XAG/USD) has also surged, climbing nearly 5% to $32.22, continuing its strong upward trajectory. These price movements reflect increasing investor appetite for safe-haven assets amid a challenging global economic outlook.
Weak U.S. Consumer Confidence and Manufacturing Data
Recent U.S. economic data from September 24 underscored worsening consumer sentiment and a decline in manufacturing activity, both of which have further supported the rally in precious metal prices:
- CB Consumer Confidence Index fell to 98.7, significantly below the forecasted 103.9, marking a sharp drop from 105.6 in the previous month. This highlights growing concerns about the economic outlook as inflation erodes household budgets.
- The Richmond Manufacturing Index declined to -21, worse than the expected -13, indicating a slowdown in industrial activity.
These weak economic indicators increase demand for gold and silver, as investors seek stability amid rising economic uncertainty. With the U.S. economy showing signs of strain, both metals are serving as safe-haven alternatives to traditional currencies.
Fed Rate Cuts and Inflation Driving Gold and Silver Higher
Gold and silver prices are rising due to expectations of aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts and growing inflation concerns. Following a 50 basis point cut, markets expect a total reduction of 125 basis points by the end of 2024, weakening the U.S. dollar and enhancing the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold and silver.
Lower rates reduce the cost of holding precious metals, while a weaker dollar makes them cheaper for foreign buyers. Additionally, U.S. PMI data shows inflation rising at the fastest pace in six months, further supporting demand for these safe-haven assets.
Silver Surges on Strong Demand and Indian Import Duty Cuts
Silver prices have surged to $32.22 due to strong demand during India's festive and wedding season, a period typically marked by increased purchases of precious metals. Key factors driving this surge include:
- The Indian government’s decision to reduce import duties on gold and silver from 15% to 6%, boosted demand.
- Silver imports to India jumped from $158 million in August 2023 to $1.33 billion in August 2024.
- Experts like Rajesh Rokde predict further price increases due to heightened consumer interest.
With over 3.5 million weddings expected this year, demand for both gold and silver jewellery is projected to rise by 25%, adding more upward pressure on prices.
Conclusion
With rising inflation concerns, weak consumer confidence, and Fed rate cut expectations, investors closely monitor developments. Upcoming economic data could significantly influence market sentiment and drive precious metal prices.
Key events to watch:
- September 25:
- New Home Sales: Forecast at 699K, down from the previous 739K.
- September 26:
- Final GDP (Q2): Expected to hold at 3.0%.
- Unemployment Claims: Forecast at 224K, up from 219K.
- Core Durable Goods Orders: Expected to rise by 0.1% after last month’s -0.2% decline.
