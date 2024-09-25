China could be exporting a new good: Inflation

With the U.S. stock market at all-time highs, inflation remaining slightly above target, and the Federal Reserve recently announcing a half-point rate cut, China made a move of its own on Tuesday.

It implemented the most extensive stimulus package since the COVID-19 pandemic into its economy, driving worldwide equity and commodity prices higher.

Silver skyrocketed following the announcement, trading more than $1 an ounce higher on the day and reaching a peak of nearly $32.30 an ounce. Gold prices also moved higher, albeit more modestly, and is trading at an all-time high of $2,663 an ounce. Two-day chart of silver prices. (Source: TradingView) (credit: PR)

The move is also likely to have a distinct positive effect on base metals, as Chinese infrastructure spending is generally a large piece of stimulus packages. The building of roads, bridges, and housing will have a noticeable effect on the market.