Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

China could be exporting a new good: Inflation

With economists at odds with whether the Chinese stimulus package can result in dollar inflation, it could be that China’s move is a shot at the U.S. economy

By TIM ZYLA
China could be exporting a new good: Inflation (photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
China could be exporting a new good: Inflation
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

With the U.S. stock market at all-time highs, inflation remaining slightly above target, and the Federal Reserve recently announcing a half-point rate cut, China made a move of its own on Tuesday.

It implemented the most extensive stimulus package since the COVID-19 pandemic into its economy, driving worldwide equity and commodity prices higher.

Silver skyrocketed following the announcement, trading more than $1 an ounce higher on the day and reaching a peak of nearly $32.30 an ounce. Gold prices also moved higher, albeit more modestly, and is trading at an all-time high of $2,663 an ounce.

Two-day chart of silver prices. (Source: TradingView) (credit: PR)
Two-day chart of silver prices. (Source: TradingView) (credit: PR)

The move is also likely to have a distinct positive effect on base metals, as Chinese infrastructure spending is generally a large piece of stimulus packages. The building of roads, bridges, and housing will have a noticeable effect on the market.

The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI), which provides exposure to large- and mid-cap Chinese companies in various sectors, is up more than 11% over a 5-day trading period. However, it retracted some of its gains in early trading Wednesday down 2.5%.

Featured Partners (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom Precious Metals IRAs to direct purchases of gold and silver, Goldco have helped thousands of Americans place over $2 Billion in gold and silver. TOP-RATED PRECIOUS METALS COMPANY Rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau Rated Triple A by Business Consumer Alliance Earned over 6,000+ 5-Star Customer Ratings Money.com 2024 Best Customer Service 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific Ranked #17 2024 Gold Stevie Award, Fastest Growing Company Inc. 5000 Award Recipient, 8+ Years
See Offer

Birch Gold Group

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

Since 2003 BGG served over 32,000 customers. A+ rating with BBB, AAA from BCA & has multiple celebrity endorsements

Expand DetailsBirch Gold Group is a leading precious metals dealer established in 2003. They empower customers with education and prioritize customer satisfaction. Their experienced team offers gold, silver, and other metals for investment and IRAs. With a strong reputation (A+ BBB rating) and focus on personalized service, they aim to be your trusted partner in securing your financial future through precious metals.
See Offer

Spreading the wealth

Last week, the Federal Reserve showed its willingness to value the job market over inflation numbers. By cutting interest rates, the Fed is looking to shield the U.S. economy from a downturn. However, inflation numbers remain at slightly elevated levels.

Economists are at odds with what the effect on inflation on the U.S. could be.

In March, a group of scientists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York agreed that extra demand from the Chinese would likely raise inflation in the U.S.

“If that scenario plays out, the extra demand from Chinese manufacturers would likely push up prices for commodities and intermediate goods, and result in a weaker dollar, according to a report from Bloomberg.

That would “persistently tilt the balance of risks for US inflation to the upside,” the economists wrote. “Such an impetus to inflation could potentially delay market expectations for policy easing.”

China's Money for Manufacturing Surges (Source: People's Bank of China) (credit: PR)
China's Money for Manufacturing Surges (Source: People's Bank of China) (credit: PR)

That finding, the New York Fed team wrote, “is at odds with the apparent conventional wisdom, which holds that a manufacturing-led expansion in China would be disinflationary for the U.S.”

If the New York Fed team’s hypothesis is correct, and given the timing of China’s stimulus announcement just one week after the U.S. central bank announced a large-sized rate cut, Tuesday’s boost into the Chinese economy could be a shot across the bow of the United States.

Featured Partners (Ad)

Request Your Free Gold Investment Educational Kit

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
China
investment
inflation
Silver
Silver Price
Gold Price