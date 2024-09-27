Jerusalem Post
Analyst: If we see a pullback, buy it

BTIG strategists suggest temporary pullback could present great buying opportunity for those needing exposure to precious metals.

By TIM ZYLA
A short-term pullback in precious metals prices should be seen as a big opportunity to enter the market, according to a strategist at BTIG.

Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at the global financial services firm, said many traders believe a retracement in both gold and silver could be coming, with the metals up 29% and 35% year-to-date, respectively.

“We think we are at one of these inflections, despite their constructive momentum and trends,” he said.

This one-year chart of gold prices shows a steady increase in spot value. (Source: TradingView) (credit: PR)
This one-year chart of gold prices shows a steady increase in spot value. (Source: TradingView) (credit: PR)

Kinrsky said he is targeting about a 5 to 8% pullback in the price of gold when considering a re-entry price.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


