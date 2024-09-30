UBS: Demand for platinum jewelry may increase in China

A note released by Switzerland-based UBS suggests rising gold prices and subsequent noticeable drop in jewelry demand could spark new interest in platinum as a designer metal.
“According to a new report from Platinum Guild International (PGI), Chinese jewelry fabricators have begun increasing their platinum inventories, driven by the higher price of gold. Yet this boost in platinum fabrication comes at a time when both gold and platinum jewelry sales are in decline,” the note states.
Demand not quite there yet
Though jewelers are clearly expecting an increase in demand, the increase in platinum purchases has yet to hit the market.
“The overall demand for precious metal jewelry is falling in China, and platinum is no exception. In the second quarter of 2024, PGI’s affiliate partners reported a 17% year-on-year drop in platinum sales, a slight improvement from the 27% drop recorded in the first quarter. Despite this minor recovery, the long-term trend points to ongoing declines,” the note states.
China previously dominated global platinum jewelry consumption, but only accounted for 450,000 ounces of platinum last year, about 6% of worldwide consumption.
“This is a dramatic fall from the 2 million ounces consumed in 2014, when China represented a quarter of global platinum demand. Based on current trends, platinum jewellery demand in China is expected to drop further in 2024,” the note states.
Featured Partners (Ad)
A good week
Platinum prices did rise more than 3% last week to more than $1,000 an ounce, a gain the UBS note attributed to the strengthening of the South African rand and a more favorable economic outlook for the BRICS member.
“However, the long-term outlook for platinum remains challenging amid the broader decline in demand for precious metals in key markets like China,” UBS analysts wrote. Augusta Precious Metals $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee Birch Gold Group Vary $10,000 Since 2003 BGG served over 32,000 customers. A+ rating with BBB, AAA from BCA & has multiple celebrity endorsements
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom Precious Metals IRAs to direct purchases of gold and silver, Goldco have helped thousands of Americans place over $2 Billion in gold and silver. TOP-RATED PRECIOUS METALS COMPANY Rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau Rated Triple A by Business Consumer Alliance Earned over 6,000+ 5-Star Customer Ratings Money.com 2024 Best Customer Service 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific Ranked #17 2024 Gold Stevie Award, Fastest Growing Company Inc. 5000 Award Recipient, 8+ Years
Expand DetailsBirch Gold Group is a leading precious metals dealer established in 2003. They empower customers with education and prioritize customer satisfaction. Their experienced team offers gold, silver, and other metals for investment and IRAs. With a strong reputation (A+ BBB rating) and focus on personalized service, they aim to be your trusted partner in securing your financial future through precious metals.
Augusta Precious Metals
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
Birch Gold Group
Vary
$10,000
Since 2003 BGG served over 32,000 customers. A+ rating with BBB, AAA from BCA & has multiple celebrity endorsements