WPM CEO: Global gold investment patterns will fuel price increases

Randy Smallwood, CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), recently told CNBC a shift in global gold investment patterns is fueling the yellow metal's historic price rise.

While the eastern part of the world, particularly China, has long been a dominant player in precious metals investment, Smallwood pointed out that the West is starting to catch up.

“For the past four or five months, we’ve seen signs that the West is beginning to increase its holdings," Smallwood said. "We've seen a lot of strength coming out of the eastern part of the world, but now the West is catching up. Every week seems to bring a new floor to gold prices, which indicates that the western world is starting to invest in gold.”

Smallwood highlighted that the increased appetite for gold reaches beyond individuals or investors. Economic uncertainty, especially concerns surrounding the Chinese real estate market, has contributed to gold's price trend.

A streaming company

WPM, a streaming company, operates quite differently than traditional mining operations.

"Our company only has 40 employees," Smallwood explained. "We sign contracts with mines to acquire a portion of their byproduct — whether it's gold, silver, cobalt, or even platinum and palladium, which are soon coming into the mix."

WPM's selective approach to partnering with high-margin mines allows it to maintain a fixed-cost base and access highly promising mining operations without the operational risks of running the mines. Pictured is a 3-month chart of Wheaton Precious Metals. (Source: TradingView) (credit: PR)

"We don’t operate the mines ourselves, but we’re very selective about what mines we buy into. This delivers a really low-risk way to get access to high-margin mining projects," Smallwood said.

The company’s financial performance underscores its strategic approach, with operating margins over 80%.