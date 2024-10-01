Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

Amid Stock Market Panic, Gold Could Fall 30% | Chris Vermeulen

Chris Vermeulen predicts a gold price pullback but remains bullish long-term. The correction could offer a once in a lifetime buying opportunity.

By PR
Amid Stock Market Panic, Gold Could Fall to 30% by Chris Vermeulen (photo credit: PR)
Amid Stock Market Panic, Gold Could Fall to 30% by Chris Vermeulen
(photo credit: PR)

In a recent interview by Liberty and Finance, Chris Vermeulen, a renowned technical analyst and precious metals expert, shared his insights on the current state of the gold market. Vermeulen, known for his accurate market predictions, painted a compelling picture of where gold is headed in the short term.

Key Takeaways:

  • Gold nearing its peak: Vermeulen believes gold may be nearing its current upswing's peak, potentially reaching $2900 before a correction.
  • Potential pullback for gold: A 25-30% pullback for gold is on the horizon, possibly reaching $1800-$1900, presenting a buying opportunity.
  • Stock market correction incoming: Vermeulen anticipates a significant correction in the stock market (30-40%), coinciding with the gold pullback.
  • Silver's potential: While not at its all-time high, silver could experience a further run-up to $34 before a correction.

Vermeulen's Expertise

The interview highlights Vermeulen's background in technical analysis, evident in his focus on chart patterns and historical trends. He emphasizes his experience managing his own portfolio and uses The Technical Traders platform (https://thetechnicaltraders.com/) to educate subscribers on replicating his strategies.

Bullish on Long-Term Gold

Despite the predicted pullback, Vermeulen remains bullish on gold's long-term prospects. He views the correction as an opportunity to accumulate physical metals before a potential surge driven by a financial crisis.

Counterarguments and Considerations

The interview acknowledges opposing viewpoints, particularly regarding the US dollar's role. While some predict its collapse, Vermeulen suggests it might strengthen during a crisis, impacting gold's price in USD terms.

Awaiting Confirmation Signals

Vermeulen emphasizes the importance of price action confirmation before taking action. He advises waiting for clear reversal patterns on weekly or monthly charts to identify the precise top before exiting long positions.

Featured Partners (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

Conclusion

Vermeulen's analysis offers valuable insights for precious metal investors. While a correction looms, it might present a buying opportunity for those with a long-term perspective. As always, conducting thorough research and understanding personal risk tolerance remains crucial before making any investment decisions.

Featured Partners (Ad)

Request Your Free Gold Investment Educational Kit

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
Stock market
Gold
Precious Metals
Interview
price analysis
Gold Price