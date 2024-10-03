What’s driving gold prices? Check out this chart

Interest rates, residual factors, price momentum, geopolitical risk, economic expansion — if you can name it, it can probably influence gold prices.
A system created by the World Gold Council, dubbed the Gold Return Attribution Model (GRAM), can look back monthly and give investors insight into why gold prices moved the way they did, taking several factors into account.
Based on the latest release, which includes data through August, several key factors have led to gold’s price rise over the past six months.
What has changed?
One of the most notable items shown by GRAM that has morphed from a negative to a positive position over the six tracked months has obviously been the change in interest rates.
Many global banks are moving into economic easing cycles as fears about a downtrend mount. In June, interest rates went from being a negative to a positive and are likely to continue in that direction as the Federal Reserve is expected to make more cuts in the future.
On the flip side, the model shows that much of the momentum trading that drove the price higher in the earlier half of the year is beginning to show signs of fizzling out.
Though September’s GRAM data has yet to be released, it’s safe to assume geopolitical risks will help to offset some of the residual losses seen with the yellow metal.
A weakening dollar through August also helped to propel gold to its new all-time high. Augusta Precious Metals $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..