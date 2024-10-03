Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

Gold prices in limbo, Fed president says inflation fight may take longer

Fed president suggests inflation fight is not over as employment numbers show signs of strengthening; more data due to be released Friday

By TIM ZYLA
Gold prices in limbo, Fed president says inflation fight may take longer (photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Gold prices in limbo, Fed president says inflation fight may take longer
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Gold prices declined about 0.5% to just below $2,650 an ounce after Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin spoke during an economic conference Wednesday and said there is “still work to do on inflation.”

Last week, traders anticipated a 50 basis point cut during the upcoming Nov. 7 FOMC meeting; however, that sentiment has shifted to expecting a smaller quarter-point reduction.

Gold showed weakness early Thursday moving into the U.S. market open. (Source: TradingView) (credit: PR)
Gold showed weakness early Thursday moving into the U.S. market open. (Source: TradingView) (credit: PR)

Featured Partners (Ad)

Request Your Free Gold Investment Educational Kit

The Fed reportedly lowered interest rates at last month’s meeting after a weakening job market and improving inflation data had been monitored.

More U.S. jobs data, including nonfarm payroll, unemployment rate, and hourly wages, will be reported on Friday before the market opens.

Silver prices on Thursday were down more than 1% and trading in the $31.45 range.

Silver also traded lower on Thursday morning. (Source: TradingView) (credit: PR)
Silver also traded lower on Thursday morning. (Source: TradingView) (credit: PR)

Zain Vawda, market analyst at Marketpulse by OANDA, told Reuters, “While there was some safe-haven buying following the announcement of the Iranian attack, the possibility that rate cuts might not be as aggressive as anticipated likely limited the gains and continue to do so.”

But some investors are still expecting notable increases in the price of precious metals amid numerous tailwinds, including heavy central bank buying related to de-dollarization efforts and economic easing cycles.

“Previously, we would suggest that 15% of one’s investment should go to gold,” said Bhargav Vaidya, a gold analyst. “But, now, since gold prices have started to give 18 to 20% return annually, the investment should go up to 25%.”

But some analysts are suggesting the U.S. dollar’s recent short-term strength has cooled off potential gains seen from a considerable escalation in the Middle East amid Israel’s fight against Hamas and Hezbollah.

The U.S. Dollar Index ($DXY) was moving higher for the fourth straight day on Thursday.

Featured Partners (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
trade
dollar
Precious Metals
price analysis
Gold Price