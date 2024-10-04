Celebrations boost demand in Asia

The Dussehra festival in India and the National Day of the People’s Republic of China, a seven-day holiday, are leading gold pundits to suggest a temporary increase in Asian physical gold demand amid reports of slowing interest due to rising prices.
“With the Dussehra festival coming up, retail demand is picking up, but it’s still much lower than usual. The record-high prices are causing a lot of shoppers to hold off on making purchases,” an Indian jeweler told Reuters.
Dussehra is celebrated on Oct. 12 and represents a special significance in India that encourages the buying of gold.
In recent years, gold purchasers have shifted slightly away from physical gold buying on Dussehra and have shown an increase in the buying of sovereign gold bonds offered by the Indian government. The bonds provide an annual return of 2.5% on top of the yellow metal’s typical price appreciation.
China and around the region
With Chinese markets closed for the Golden Week holiday, those looking to purchase gold had no choice but to turn to physical gold markets for exposure to the yellow metal.
Due to various cultural influences and practices, gold has been considered a popular gift in China and India for centuries.
According to Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals, physical demand has not increased in Hong Kong, where Golden Week is not typically celebrated.
A similar sentiment was observed in Singapore, according to Brian Lan of GoldSilver Central. Augusta Precious Metals $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..