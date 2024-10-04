This mining CEO called $2,500 an ounce in 2024, now he predicts $3,000

West Red Lake Gold Mines President and CEO Shane Williams told David Lin in a recent interview that he expects gold to surpass $3,000 an ounce in 2025 amid an increase in institutional investor interest.
“Remember, with what we’re seeing today, we haven’t even seen the big institutional money coming into the gold mining space. Right now, it’s been driving by central bank buying, China … but we haven’t seen a lot of investors getting into gold. I think that will increase the pace of the gold price,” said Williams, who oversees operations of the Canadian micro-cap gold operation.
Looking to move higher
Gold prices traded slightly upward Friday at $2,661 an ounce and has gained more than 30% year-to-date — a $600 an ounce increase since January.
“I still see $3,000 as a possibility,” Williams said. “I don’t like to make predictions, but I think by the end of 2025, we could be in that sort of range. We’ve moved that much in the last eight months alone if you look back at the start of that leverage.”
Featured Partners (Ad)
Institutional interest coming?
Williams said gold has performed better than many junior miners that are in operation.
“For the big institutions, it’s been hard for them to come down to the lower level and buy into the small juniors, because they’ve been so depressed in pricing,” he said. “As the market goes (up) and they get those readjustments, I expect them to take those opportunities to leverage the upside.”
The VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) has risen 28% year to date, however many miners listed on Canada’s TSX Venture Exchange, which features many micro-cap mining operations, have lagged significantly. Augusta Precious Metals $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..