Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

This mining CEO called $2,500 an ounce in 2024, now he predicts $3,000

Micro-cap Canadian business leader expects institutional demand for gold and junior miners to rise, leading to the next increase in prices

By TIM ZYLA
Gold Price Prediction (photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Gold Price Prediction
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

West Red Lake Gold Mines President and CEO Shane Williams told David Lin in a recent interview that he expects gold to surpass $3,000 an ounce in 2025 amid an increase in institutional investor interest.

“Remember, with what we’re seeing today, we haven’t even seen the big institutional money coming into the gold mining space. Right now, it’s been driving by central bank buying, China … but we haven’t seen a lot of investors getting into gold. I think that will increase the pace of the gold price,” said Williams, who oversees operations of the Canadian micro-cap gold operation.

Looking to move higher

Gold prices traded slightly upward Friday at $2,661 an ounce and has gained more than 30% year-to-date — a $600 an ounce increase since January.

Gold traded around $2,660 an ounce on Friday. (Source: TradingView) (credit: PR)
Gold traded around $2,660 an ounce on Friday. (Source: TradingView) (credit: PR)

“I still see $3,000 as a possibility,” Williams said. “I don’t like to make predictions, but I think by the end of 2025, we could be in that sort of range. We’ve moved that much in the last eight months alone if you look back at the start of that leverage.”

Featured Partners (Ad)

Request Your Free Gold Investment Educational Kit

Institutional interest coming?

Williams said gold has performed better than many junior miners that are in operation.

“For the big institutions, it’s been hard for them to come down to the lower level and buy into the small juniors, because they’ve been so depressed in pricing,” he said. “As the market goes (up) and they get those readjustments, I expect them to take those opportunities to leverage the upside.”

The VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) has risen 28% year to date, however many miners listed on Canada’s TSX Venture Exchange, which features many micro-cap mining operations, have lagged significantly.

Featured Partners (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
investment
dollar
Mining
Gold Price