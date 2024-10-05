Gold's & Especially Silver's Run is Just Beginning | Michael Pento

In a recent interview by Liberty and Finance, Michael Pento, a renowned expert in precious metals and economic forecasting, shared his insights on the current state of the US economy. Pento criticized the Fed's approach to addressing inflation, arguing that the central bank is more focused on helping the government manage its debt burden. He warns that lower interest rates will do little to address the underlying economic problems, including soaring inflation and asset bubbles in real estate, equities, and credit markets.
Pento believes that the Fed's policies are pushing real interest rates (adjusted for inflation) negative, incentivizing borrowing and discouraging saving. This, in turn, is fueling inflation and further destabilizing the economy.
The financial expert also expresses concern about the stock market's overvaluation, suggesting that a significant correction may be imminent. While he doesn't recommend shorting the market at present, Pento advises investors to exercise caution.
Gold, on the other hand, is seen by Pento as a potential hedge against inflation and a beneficiary of lower real interest rates. He believes the precious metal could be in a long-term uptrend.
Looking ahead, Pento anticipates challenges for the US economy, including slow growth and the potential for fiscal cliffs in the coming years. He warns that the current economic situation is unsustainable and that the Fed's policies are exacerbating the risks.

Key Takeaways:

Pento's interview raises concerns about the future of the US economy. Whether his predictions materialize remains to be seen, but his insights encourage viewers to critically evaluate economic news and consider alternative investment strategies, potentially including precious metals like gold.
Key Takeaways:
