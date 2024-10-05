Gold to Crush the Dollar | JP Cortez

In a recent interview by CapitalCosm, JP Cortez, the Executive Director of the Sound Money Defense League, shared insights on the importance of gold and silver as a hedge against inflation and government overreach.
Cortez, a passionate advocate for sound money, has been at the forefront of the movement to restore gold and silver to their rightful place in the monetary system. With a deep understanding of economics and a keen eye for policy, he has successfully influenced legislation at the state level, removing barriers to the use of precious metals as money.
The Dangers of Fiat Currency
Cortez emphasized the dangers of fiat currency, which can be devalued by governments and central banks. He argued that the ongoing inflation crisis is a direct result of excessive money printing and government overspending. "Inflation is a policy choice, not an accident," Cortez stated.
The Case for Gold and Silver
As a hedge against inflation and government overreach, Cortez believes that gold and silver are essential assets. "Gold and silver have been money for thousands of years," he explained. "They have intrinsic value and cannot be devalued by governments."
Key Takeaways from the Interview
- The importance of sound money: Cortez stressed the need for a stable and trustworthy monetary system that is not subject to manipulation by governments.
- The dangers of fiat currency: He warned of the risks of inflation and government overreach associated with fiat currencies like the US dollar.
- The benefits of gold and silver: Cortez highlighted the value of gold and silver as a hedge against inflation and a store of wealth.
- The need for legislative reforms: He emphasized the importance of removing legal and tax barriers that make it difficult to use gold and silver as money.
Cortez urged individuals and policymakers to take action to protect their wealth and ensure a stable monetary future. He encouraged people to diversify their portfolios with gold and silver and to support legislative efforts to promote sound money. Augusta Precious Metals $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison.. In conclusion, JP Cortez's interview provides a compelling argument for the importance of sound money and the benefits of gold and silver. As the world grapples with economic uncertainty and the erosion of trust in traditional financial systems, Cortez's message is more relevant than ever. Featured Partners (Ad)
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Conclusion
Augusta Precious Metals
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
In conclusion, JP Cortez's interview provides a compelling argument for the importance of sound money and the benefits of gold and silver. As the world grapples with economic uncertainty and the erosion of trust in traditional financial systems, Cortez's message is more relevant than ever.
Featured Partners (Ad)