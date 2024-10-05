Gold to Crush the Dollar | JP Cortez

In a recent interview by CapitalCosm, JP Cortez, the Executive Director of the Sound Money Defense League, shared insights on the importance of gold and silver as a hedge against inflation and government overreach.

Cortez, a passionate advocate for sound money, has been at the forefront of the movement to restore gold and silver to their rightful place in the monetary system. With a deep understanding of economics and a keen eye for policy, he has successfully influenced legislation at the state level, removing barriers to the use of precious metals as money.

The Dangers of Fiat Currency

Cortez emphasized the dangers of fiat currency, which can be devalued by governments and central banks. He argued that the ongoing inflation crisis is a direct result of excessive money printing and government overspending. "Inflation is a policy choice, not an accident," Cortez stated.

The Case for Gold and Silver

As a hedge against inflation and government overreach, Cortez believes that gold and silver are essential assets. "Gold and silver have been money for thousands of years," he explained. "They have intrinsic value and cannot be devalued by governments."

Key Takeaways from the Interview

The importance of sound money: Cortez stressed the need for a stable and trustworthy monetary system that is not subject to manipulation by governments.

Cortez stressed the need for a stable and trustworthy monetary system that is not subject to manipulation by governments. The dangers of fiat currency: He warned of the risks of inflation and government overreach associated with fiat currencies like the US dollar.

He warned of the risks of inflation and government overreach associated with fiat currencies like the US dollar. The benefits of gold and silver: Cortez highlighted the value of gold and silver as a hedge against inflation and a store of wealth.

Cortez highlighted the value of gold and silver as a hedge against inflation and a store of wealth. The need for legislative reforms: He emphasized the importance of removing legal and tax barriers that make it difficult to use gold and silver as money.