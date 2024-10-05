Jerusalem Post
Gold to Crush the Dollar | JP Cortez

JP Cortez advocates for gold and silver as a hedge against inflation. He warns of fiat currency dangers and calls for legislative reforms.

By PR
Updated: OCTOBER 5, 2024 17:29
Gold To Crush The Dollar | JP Cortez (photo credit: PR)
Gold To Crush The Dollar | JP Cortez
In a recent interview by CapitalCosm, JP Cortez, the Executive Director of the Sound Money Defense League, shared insights on the importance of gold and silver as a hedge against inflation and government overreach.

Cortez, a passionate advocate for sound money, has been at the forefront of the movement to restore gold and silver to their rightful place in the monetary system. With a deep understanding of economics and a keen eye for policy, he has successfully influenced legislation at the state level, removing barriers to the use of precious metals as money.

The Dangers of Fiat Currency

Cortez emphasized the dangers of fiat currency, which can be devalued by governments and central banks. He argued that the ongoing inflation crisis is a direct result of excessive money printing and government overspending. "Inflation is a policy choice, not an accident," Cortez stated.

The Case for Gold and Silver

As a hedge against inflation and government overreach, Cortez believes that gold and silver are essential assets. "Gold and silver have been money for thousands of years," he explained. "They have intrinsic value and cannot be devalued by governments."

Key Takeaways from the Interview

  • The importance of sound money: Cortez stressed the need for a stable and trustworthy monetary system that is not subject to manipulation by governments.
  • The dangers of fiat currency: He warned of the risks of inflation and government overreach associated with fiat currencies like the US dollar.
  • The benefits of gold and silver: Cortez highlighted the value of gold and silver as a hedge against inflation and a store of wealth.
  • The need for legislative reforms: He emphasized the importance of removing legal and tax barriers that make it difficult to use gold and silver as money.

Cortez urged individuals and policymakers to take action to protect their wealth and ensure a stable monetary future. He encouraged people to diversify their portfolios with gold and silver and to support legislative efforts to promote sound money.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JP Cortez's interview provides a compelling argument for the importance of sound money and the benefits of gold and silver. As the world grapples with economic uncertainty and the erosion of trust in traditional financial systems, Cortez's message is more relevant than ever.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


