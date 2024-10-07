Chinese heavy-duty vehicle platinum demand could be ready for a rise

The global market for platinum, a precious metal widely used in various industries, is poised for a potential surge. One significant driver of this anticipated growth is the increasing demand for platinum in heavy-duty autocatalysts, particularly in China.

China, already a dominant player in the automotive industry, is projected to surpass Western Europe as the largest market for heavy-duty autocatalyst platinum this year. Diesel engines, commonly used in heavy-duty applications like trucks and buses, require more platinum-intensive emissions treatment systems compared to gasoline-powered light vehicles. As a result, the Chinese market is expected to consume around 170 kilo-ounces (koz) of platinum in 2024 for this specific application.

Economic Stimulus and Manufacturing Recovery

Another factor that could fuel a rise in platinum demand is the potential for economic stimulus measures in China. As the world's largest manufacturing economy, China's industrial production and economic growth directly influence the sales of heavy-duty trucks.

While China's Q2 2024 GDP growth fell short of its target, and economic indicators for Q3 suggest a similar trend, Beijing appears to be reaching a critical juncture. To achieve its annual GDP growth goal of 5%, the government may be compelled to introduce stimulus measures.

Such a stimulus could lead to a rebound in Chinese manufacturing, boosting sales of heavy-duty vehicles and, consequently, the demand for platinum in autocatalysts. This could potentially push platinum demand from this sector to around 200 koz in 2025. China truck sales vs. manufacturing PMI (credit: PR)

Global Implications

A surge in platinum demand from China could have a ripple effect on the global market. As the world's largest consumer of platinum, China's increased consumption could drive up prices and tighten supply. This could benefit platinum producers and investors alike.

However, it's essential to note that the global economy is subject to various uncertainties. Factors such as geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and changes in government policies could impact platinum demand and prices.

In conclusion, while the future of platinum demand is influenced by several factors, the increasing demand from China's heavy-duty autocatalyst market and the potential for economic stimulus present a positive outlook for the metal. Investors and industry players should closely monitor these developments to capitalize on potential opportunities.