Can the U.S. Revalue Fort Knox's Gold?

The United States and China are locked in an escalating economic conflict, and gold is emerging as a potential strategic asset. As the two superpowers vie for dominance, one radical U.S. strategy could involve revaluing the vast gold reserves held at Fort Knox—a move that would send shockwaves through the global monetary system and shift the balance of power.

Historically, such drastic measures have proven both transformative and risky. Revaluing gold could offer the U.S. a financial lifeline, reducing its towering national debt while bolstering the dollar's dominance in global markets. As of 2024, the U.S. holds approximately 8,133.5 metric tons of gold, accounting for about 78% of its total reserves. This significant stockpile presents an opportunity for revaluation that could stabilize the U.S. economy and provide a buffer against rising economic pressures. However, this maneuver may also carry significant downsides. It could ignite inflation at home, strain international trade relationships, and provoke political backlash as the economic consequences ripple through industries and households, potentially harming everyday Americans.

Meanwhile, China has been steadily increasing its gold reserves, now estimated at around 2,070 metric tons, positioning itself as one of the top holders globally. This aggressive accumulation raises concerns that China may seek to underpin its currency with gold, posing a direct challenge to the U.S.-centric global financial system and potentially emboldening China's economic agenda. If the U.S. were to revalue its gold, it might be perceived as a bold counterstrike aimed at undermining China’s ambitions and reinforcing U.S. dominance in the face of a growing rival.

The decision to revalue Fort Knox’s gold would be a high-risk, high-reward gambit with vast implications. On one hand, it could provide the U.S. with significant economic leverage, boosting its global influence. On the other, it could trigger financial turbulence and political discord, both domestically and internationally.