Shares of US Goldmining (NASDAQ:USGO) skyrocketed 36% higher to $14.10 a share Monday after the company said it reported 294.5 million tonnes of resource grading 0.4 gram gold, 2 grams silver per tonne and 0.16% copper.
Whistler was already known to hold 198 inferred tonnes at 0.7 gram gold, 1.81 grams silver and 0.07% copper, meaning the recent discovery has doubled the amount of discoverable gold believed to be located at its Whistler project in Alaska.
The company, which held an initial public offering in April 2023, is now valued at more than $161 million after Monday’s price spike.
Company leadership reaction
US Goldmining CEO Tim Smith said, “We look forward to receiving additional results from the 2024 drill hole assays which we believe will continue to support the project’s potential to host a long-life, high-quality gold-copper-silver mine in one of the most favourable mining jurisdictions in the United States.”
On Tuesday, in U.S. premarket trading, the stock was trading at about $13.50.
Alastair Still, chairman of the company board, said, "We are extremely pleased by the progress of (US Goldmining’s) exploration initiatives at the Whistler Project, which have resulted in strengthened confidence of the Whistler MRE by increasing the gold equivalent ounces in the indicated category by approximately 117% from prior estimates.
The Project now contains 6.5 Moz AuEq in the indicated resource category and an additional 4.2 Moz AuEq in the inferred resource category. The successful 2023 drilling program and growth of the mineral resources at Whistler is an example of how our spin-out strategy continues to unlock value for GoldMining shareholders.
We now hold over $175 million in cash and equities that help position us to advance strategic initiatives across our portfolio, which globally holds 12.5 million AuEq ounces of measured and indicated resources and 9.7 million AuEq ounces of inferred resources.” Augusta Precious Metals $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..