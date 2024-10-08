Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

U.S. mining stock soars after resource find

Shares of US GoldMining are trading 36% higher after company announces a doubling of its resource at Alaska project

By TIM ZYLA
U.S. mining stock soars after resource find (photo credit: PR)
U.S. mining stock soars after resource find
(photo credit: PR)

Shares of US Goldmining (NASDAQ:USGO) skyrocketed 36% higher to $14.10 a share Monday after the company said it reported 294.5 million tonnes of resource grading 0.4 gram gold, 2 grams silver per tonne and 0.16% copper.

Whistler was already known to hold 198 inferred tonnes at 0.7 gram gold, 1.81 grams silver and 0.07% copper, meaning the recent discovery has doubled the amount of discoverable gold believed to be located at its Whistler project in Alaska.

US Goldmining stock is trading much higher on exploration news. (Source: TradingView)
US Goldmining stock is trading much higher on exploration news. (Source: TradingView)

The company, which held an initial public offering in April 2023, is now valued at more than $161 million after Monday’s price spike.

Company leadership reaction

US Goldmining CEO Tim Smith said, “We look forward to receiving additional results from the 2024 drill hole assays which we believe will continue to support the project’s potential to host a long-life, high-quality gold-copper-silver mine in one of the most favourable mining jurisdictions in the United States.”

On Tuesday, in U.S. premarket trading, the stock was trading at about $13.50.

Alastair Still, chairman of the company board, said, "We are extremely pleased by the progress of (US Goldmining’s) exploration initiatives at the Whistler Project, which have resulted in strengthened confidence of the Whistler MRE by increasing the gold equivalent ounces in the indicated category by approximately 117% from prior estimates.

The Project now contains 6.5 Moz AuEq in the indicated resource category and an additional 4.2 Moz AuEq in the inferred resource category. The successful 2023 drilling program and growth of the mineral resources at Whistler is an example of how our spin-out strategy continues to unlock value for GoldMining shareholders.

We now hold over $175 million in cash and equities that help position us to advance strategic initiatives across our portfolio, which globally holds 12.5 million AuEq ounces of measured and indicated resources and 9.7 million AuEq ounces of inferred resources.

Featured Gold Investment Companies (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
Stock market
Gold News
gold mining