North America dominates gold ETF inflows in September

Gold ETFs shine again! North America leads the charge as global inflows hit a new high. Is gold the safe haven you need?

By ERAN TAL
Global gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continued their winning streak in September, attracting a total of $1.4 billion in inflows. This marks the fifth consecutive month of positive inflows for gold ETFs, highlighting growing investor confidence in the precious metal.

North America led the charge, accounting for the majority of inflows during the month. This surge can be attributed to several factors, including lower interest rates, a weaker U.S. dollar, and rising geopolitical tensions.

While Europe experienced mild outflows, it remains the only region with net negative flows year-to-date. However, the overall trend for global gold ETFs is positive, with assets under management (AUM) reaching a new high of $271 billion.

Key Highlights:

  • Record-Breaking Inflows: Global gold ETFs attracted $1.4 billion in September, marking the fifth consecutive month of inflows.
  • North American Dominance: The majority of inflows were concentrated in North America, driven by factors such as lower interest rates and geopolitical concerns.
  • European Outflows: Europe remained the only region with net negative flows, although the outflows were relatively minor.
  • AUM Surge: Total assets under management for global gold ETFs reached a new high of $271 billion.
  • Positive Y-t-D Flows: Year-to-date inflows for global gold ETFs turned positive, totaling $389 million.

Regional Breakdown:

North America:

  • Inflows totaled $1.4 billion, extending the region's winning streak to three months.
  • Lower interest rates and a weaker U.S. dollar boosted investor interest.
  • Rising geopolitical tensions also contributed to gold ETF inflows.

Europe:

  • Outflows amounted to $245 million, snapping a four-month inflow streak.
  • UK funds were the primary source of outflows, likely due to the Bank of England's decision to maintain interest rates.
  • Germany and Switzerland saw minor inflows, driven by safe-haven demand.

Asia:

  • Inflows totaled $175 million, extending the region's inflow streak to 20 months.
  • India continued to be a major driver of inflows, benefiting from factors such as strong economic growth and elevated geopolitical risk.
  • Chinese inflows were more moderate, as a domestic equity rally diverted some investor attention.

Other Regions:

  • Australia and South Africa witnessed inflows, totaling $120 million.
  • Lower interest rates and a weaker local currency contributed to the inflows in these regions.

Factors Driving Gold ETF Inflows:

  • Lower Interest Rates: Falling interest rates in the U.S. and other regions reduced the opportunity cost of holding gold, making it a more attractive investment.
  • Weaker U.S. Dollar: A weaker dollar can increase the appeal of gold as a safe-haven asset.
  • Geopolitical Tensions: Rising tensions in the Middle East and other regions have fueled demand for gold as a safe-haven asset.
  • Economic Uncertainty: Concerns about global economic growth and trade tensions have also contributed to gold's appeal.

Outlook:

The continued inflows into gold ETFs suggest that investors remain optimistic about the precious metal's prospects. As geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty persist, gold may continue to be a popular investment choice. However, it's important to note that the gold market is subject to volatility, and future performance is not guaranteed.

Source: WGC

