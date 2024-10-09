Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

Australian miner opens options-based hedge

Pantoro announces it has entered into a ‘gold price protection facility’ for the 2025 calendar year on 100,000 ounces of gold production

By TIM ZYLA
Australian miner opens options-based hedge (photo credit: PR)
Australian miner opens options-based hedge
(photo credit: PR)

An A$800 million Australian mining company announced this week it is hedging exposure to gold and diesel prices for production in the 2025 calendar year.

Pantoro, which referred to the move as a “gold price protection facility” fostered by options covering about 24% of 2025 production, opened the trade without any premium payment made to Commonwealth Bank.

Pantoro Managing Director Paul Cmrlec said the move still provides total exposure to gold prices up to A$4,200 an ounce with minimal downside when prices rise above that. In Australian dollars, gold traded at A$3,900 on Wednesday.

At a gold price of A$5,000 Pantoro would realize profits on a gold price of A$4,904.

gold prices on a monthly basis through the 2025 (credit: PR)
gold prices on a monthly basis through the 2025 (credit: PR)

This chart shows the change in exposure to gold prices on a monthly basis through the 2025 calendar year. (Source: Pantoro)

As part of the move, the Australian miner also hedged 800,000 liters of diesel per month at current prices for the 2025 calendar year. Diesel prices are at a multi-year low in Australia, though experts have speculated a move higher due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

“Stability in our diesel pricing at current low rates provides further protection to operating margins at the Norseman Gold Project,” Cmtlec said.

Featured Gold Investment Companies (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
Australia
Gold
Mining
Gold News
gold mining