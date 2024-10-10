Silver is in a Hidden Global Bull Market

When will silver break out?

When will silver start a bull market?

Will silver ever be bullish given its tremendous lag compared to gold?

Watch out – start by asking the right question

What’s interesting about the conversation if and when silver will stage a bull market is that it’s not the right question to ask.

The data we’ll revise below make it clear - silver is already in a global bull market, since many months.

Questions like ‘if and when the silver bull market starts’ are not the right questions to ask. The initiate a conversation that is irrelevant, confusing, misleading.

It all starts by the foundational question – which data are we looking at?

When looking at silver priced in USD, it is understandable that a question like ‘when will the silver bull run start’ comes up.

However, when looking at silver in several other global currencies, we see a completely different picture – breakouts to new ATH are all over the place!

RELATED - Silver Reaches All-Time Highs in Most Global Currencies… Silver in USD is Next!

It reminds us the optical illusion mystery that we were taught at school. On the next picture, you can see a witch but simultaneously a nice young lady. All you have to do is change focus.

This is similar to the market story today – the silver story is a matter of focus.

When applied to silver, the question is in which currency are you assess the silver market?

Is it just and only silver priced in USD?

Are you looking at silver denominated in multiple leading currencies, beyond USD?

The latter will paint a completely different picture, similar to the optical illusion twist mentioned above.

Silver’s Hidden Global Bull Market

Interestingly, silver has been setting new all-time highs (ATH) in several global currencies, highlighting investor interest around the globe.

Whether this is related to the alleged silver suppression, currency divergences, or anything else, is completely out of scope of our work. It may even be completely irrelevant to investors.

What truly matters is that silver has printing a series of fresh ATH in currencies like the Indian Rupee, Australian Dollar. Moreover, in other global currencies like the Canadian Dollar and Euro, silver is inches away from hitting new ATH.

RELATED - Silver is long overdue for a big move

It becomes clear that the global investor interest in silver is very strong, much stronger than the silver in USD story makes us believe.

Featured Partners (Ad)

Request Your Free Gold Investment Educational Kit Learn More →

Let’s review the silver charts priced in several global currencies

The fact of the matter is that silver already made fresh new highs is quite some global currencies, especially but only the ones named above.

In 2024, silver has achieved new ATHs in several global currencies (chart courtesy – GoldChartsRUs.com).

Silver in Indian Rupee (INR): In 2024, silver is hitting new highs in the Indian Rupee, driven by both retail investors and the public hoarding physical silver. This increasing demand reflects a growing awareness of silver's potential as an investment and a hedge against inflation.

Silver in Australian Dollar (AUD): Silver priced in Australian Dollars has exceeded its previous highs from 1980 and 2011. The difference with India, mentioned above, is that Australia is considered one of the developed world economies. So, ATH in silver is not just an emerging market trend, it applies to developed economies like Australia but also Canada (next, below).

Silver in Canadian Dollar (CAD): When expressed in Canadian Dollars, silver is just inches below its ATH. Current charts indicate that a new high is imminent. This upward momentum shows the potential for Canadian investors to see significant returns as silver continues to strengthen.

Silver in Euro (EUR): Silver priced in Euros is also making significant moves, approaching its former ATH. It is hilarious how all focus goes to silver priced in USD, well below ATH, while silver priced in EUR trades a single digit below its ATH.

The list goes on and on.

What matter is this – the silver bull market is here since a while because silver is printing new ATH in several leading global currencies while it is very close to hitting ATH in some other global currencies (single digits below ATH).

Why Silver Matters

Understanding these market and chart dynamics is crucial for positioning according to the primary market trend.

The saying goes: “Don’t fight the Fed.”

We would add: “Don’t fight the primary market trend, and be sure to have the right charts in front of you so you can clearly see those dominant trends.”

While silver in USD may be lagging, the strong performance in other currencies illustrates that the global silver bull market is here for a while. The silver bull market has been forecasted to strengthen in the coming years, with silver reaching new ATHs in the latter half of this decade.

Although this prediction has started to materialize in global markets, it has not yet reflected in the USD price.

What matters most is the primary silver trend, which remains bullish despite the lack of new highs in USD. The technical setups in various currencies signal that silver is on the verge of a powerful breakout. As more investors recognize the potential of silver, especially in a world increasingly focused on inflation and economic uncertainty, the demand is likely to grow.