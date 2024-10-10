What Are Realistic Upside Targets for the Price of Gold?

Peter Schiff, a well-known investor and respected voice in the financial world, has recently claimed that gold could surge by 20 to 50 times its current price.

For starters, Schiff accurately predicted the 2008 financial crash and was ahead of the curve during the gold bull market from 2004 to 2011, during which gold rose nearly 10x.

His foresight deserves credit.

However, when it comes to his bold prediction of gold skyrocketing to 20 to 50 times its current price, we need to take a step back and assess the feasibility.

In this article, we’ll explore why Schiff’s gold prediction might be exaggerated, putting things into perspective with historical performance and realistic expectations for future gold prices.

We'll also dive into the conditions needed for gold to reach $10,000 per ounce. This is an exceptional case that, while difficult to achieve, isn't entirely impossible under certain circumstances.

The Historical Perspective: Gold’s Last Major Bull Run

To understand whether a 20 to 50x surge is even remotely feasible, let’s look at gold’s historical performance:

From 2001 to 2011, during one of the largest gold bull markets in history, gold rose approximately 10 times — from $250 to $1,900 per ounce.

This was driven by a combination of factors including inflation concerns, economic uncertainties, a global currency war, and a weakened U.S. dollar following the 2008 financial crash.

If it took 10 years and a perfect storm of economic conditions for gold to rise 10x, how could it possibly rise 20 to 50x in the next years?

The comparison makes Schiff’s statement seem overly optimistic, especially when history is our guide. Even in the most bullish gold markets, such exponential growth over a short period has never occurred.

What It Would Take for Gold to Reach $10,000

While a 20 to 50x increase in gold’s price seems far-fetched, could gold hit $10,000? That’s still a stretch, but not impossible under extreme conditions.

Here are the exceptional scenarios that could lead to such a move.

Runaway Inflation

For gold to reach $10,000, we’d likely need to see runaway inflation in major global economies. Equally important, central bank policy makers would not step in with rate hikes.

While this scenario remains unlikely in the short term, it’s not entirely out of the question. If inflation were to spiral out of control, similar to what we’ve seen in Venezuela or Zimbabwe, the value of fiat currencies could plummet, and investors would rush to gold as a store of value.

In this environment, gold could surge as people seek protection from rapidly devaluing currencies. However, even in such an extreme case, hitting $10,000 would require severe inflation across multiple major economies, something the world has not witnessed in modern times.

Given the extreme sensitivity of central banks with stable inflation rates, it seems nearly impossible for policymakers to let inflation run out of control.

Geopolitical Crises of Unprecedented Scale

Gold has historically benefited from geopolitical instability.

If we were to see a large-scale geopolitical crisis, such as a global conflict, gold could quickly become a safe-haven asset of choice. This kind of crisis-driven demand could propel gold prices well above their current levels.

However, even during significant crises like the 2008 financial collapse or the Gulf War, gold’s rise was substantial but nowhere near 20 or 50x. For gold to hit $10,000, the crisis would need to be far more severe, disrupting global financial systems and eroding confidence in fiat currencies on an unprecedented scale.

gold_to_10000_USD (credit: PR)

A Rapid and Complete De-Dollarization

One of the biggest drivers of Schiff’s 20 to 50x prediction might be the assumption of rapid de-dollarization, where countries abandon the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency. While we are seeing slow steps toward de-dollarization, particularly from countries like Russia and China, a complete shift away from the dollar would require a seismic change in the global financial system.

In an extreme scenario where the dollar loses its status as the primary reserve currency, gold could see a massive surge in demand. However, even in this case, a price target of $10,000 is more realistic than Schiff’s 20x or 50x prediction.

A Sudden Surge in Central Bank Gold Accumulation

Central banks have been gradually increasing their gold reserves as a hedge against geopolitical and economic instability. In an exceptional case where central banks rapidly accelerate their gold purchases—perhaps in response to a collapse of the U.S. dollar—this could drive gold prices much higher.

That said, this scenario is still unlikely to push gold toward 20 to 50x its current price. A more reasonable upper limit would be around $10,000, assuming large-scale accumulation from multiple central banks.

The Rise of Tokenized Gold and Digital Gold Reserves

The digitization of gold assets, such as tokenized gold, could increase liquidity and accessibility, allowing more investors to easily purchase and trade gold. If tokenized gold becomes mainstream, demand could increase, supporting higher prices.