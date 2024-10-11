Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

B2G to invest millions into Canadian junior

Shares of Founders Metals Inc. rise sharply on news it will be receiving a C$12 million investment from B2Gold

By TIM ZYLA
B2G to invest millions into Canadian junior (photo credit: PR)
B2G to invest millions into Canadian junior
(photo credit: PR)

Shares of Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR.V) rose more than 12% Thursday after B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) announced an investment of more than C$12 million into the Canadian junior miner.

Founders has more than 49 mineral claims in New Brunswick and, following Thursday’s trading, reached a market capitalization of nearly $200 million.

B2Gold’s stock price rose 3.6% to 3.12 in Thursday trading.

Founders Metals Inc. shares rose sharply during trading Thursday on news it was receiving an investment from B2Gold. (Source: TradingView)

Founders President and CEO Colin Padget said, “We are very pleased with B2Gold's investment in Founders along with the support and validation it brings to our Antino Gold Project. We look forward to drawing on B2Gold's experience in exploring for, and developing, world-class mining assets in similar geological environments. This broader financing package leaves Founders well positioned to ramp up exploration at Antino, fully funding our planned 2025 exploration budget and the near-term addition of a fourth diamond drill."

Clive Johnson, president and CEO of B2Gold, said the investment is part of the company’s strategy to invest early in discoveries with Tier 1 potential.

“We look forward to lending our strong technical expertise and experience to support the Founders team as they continue to define (Antino Gold Project’s) upside,” he said.

Details of the deal

B2Gold purchased 4.4 million shares of Founders at C$2.75 per share as part of the investment deal. The shares must be held for at least four months, according to a press release from both companies, and B2G will in turn be given a 9.9% stake in the rights related to the Antino project.

The deal, which is pending approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, is expected to close before the end of 2024.

Featured Gold Investment Companies (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
Gold
price analysis
Precious Metals Mining
gold mining
stock price