B2G to invest millions into Canadian junior

Shares of Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR.V) rose more than 12% Thursday after B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) announced an investment of more than C$12 million into the Canadian junior miner.
Founders has more than 49 mineral claims in New Brunswick and, following Thursday’s trading, reached a market capitalization of nearly $200 million.
B2Gold’s stock price rose 3.6% to 3.12 in Thursday trading.
Founders Metals Inc. shares rose sharply during trading Thursday on news it was receiving an investment from B2Gold. (Source: TradingView)
Founders President and CEO Colin Padget said, “We are very pleased with B2Gold's investment in Founders along with the support and validation it brings to our Antino Gold Project. We look forward to drawing on B2Gold's experience in exploring for, and developing, world-class mining assets in similar geological environments. This broader financing package leaves Founders well positioned to ramp up exploration at Antino, fully funding our planned 2025 exploration budget and the near-term addition of a fourth diamond drill."
Clive Johnson, president and CEO of B2Gold, said the investment is part of the company’s strategy to invest early in discoveries with Tier 1 potential.
“We look forward to lending our strong technical expertise and experience to support the Founders team as they continue to define (Antino Gold Project’s) upside,” he said.
Details of the deal
B2Gold purchased 4.4 million shares of Founders at C$2.75 per share as part of the investment deal. The shares must be held for at least four months, according to a press release from both companies, and B2G will in turn be given a 9.9% stake in the rights related to the Antino project.
The deal, which is pending approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, is expected to close before the end of 2024. Augusta Precious Metals $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..