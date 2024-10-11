Jerusalem Post
Mining CEO: Junior leaders have a publicity problem

By TIM ZYLA
Updated: OCTOBER 11, 2024 16:45
American Pacific Mining Corp. co-founder and CEO Warwick Smith thinks some of the accomplishments junior miners have had in recent years deserve the kind of celebration often given to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg or Tesla’s Elon Musk, who are hailed by millions for their entrepreneurial accomplishments.

While the success of many mining companies is generally known throughout the industry, Smith said the praise often stays inside of those circles, which leads him to believe there are plenty of retail investors unaware of the market.

More than meets the eye

“Good juniors have continued to persevere, raise funds and drill,” he wrote in a guest opinion piece submitted to Global Mining Review. “In my view, celebrating junior miners as entrepreneurial ventures will help demonstrate the value of juniors inside and outside the industry; generate increased interest and excitement with the larger investing community; increase visibility and engagement with non-traditional audiences for resource sector investment (including technology, green transition, Millenials and Gen Z); attract the public mindshare needed to dispel misconceptions about modern mining operations and communicate mined metals’ role in consumer technology, electric vehicles and the transition from fossil fuels.”

Smith said the promotion of junior miners will help curb the thinking by some in the industry that junior operations are a “tolerated necessity” or not economically viable.

Investing in generalities

The bulk of investors are generalists who deploy capital in sectors that are making moves, as opposed to business people who prefer to focus on one specific industry, Smith said, adding that mining executives should focus on marketing to the former.

“We need to focus on attracting them en masse, as opposed to simply marketing to the same group time and time again,” he said.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


